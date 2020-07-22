3030 Mann Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a must see 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home with attached two car garage that sits on just over half acre that is partially fenced in Clarkston, minutes from I-75. This home is freshly painted and new ceramic flooring in every room. Bathroom has been beautifully updated. There is plenty of closet space. Living room has vaulted ceilings and decorative electric fireplace. New light fixtures. Spacious outdoor deck for entertaining. House comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher and stackable washer -dryer. Central Air. No basement. Rent includes home protection coverage on appliances. Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Monthly rent $1395.00 Security Deposit $2092.50 Application $35= $3522.50 total move in.



Pet acceptable with additional deposit and rent with management approval. Please ask agent for details.



Requirements:

No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.

Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.

Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.

Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.



The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.



