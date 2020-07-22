All apartments in Oakland County
3030 Mann Rd
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

3030 Mann Rd

3030 Mann Road · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Mann Road, Oakland County, MI 48346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a must see 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home with attached two car garage that sits on just over half acre that is partially fenced in Clarkston, minutes from I-75. This home is freshly painted and new ceramic flooring in every room. Bathroom has been beautifully updated. There is plenty of closet space. Living room has vaulted ceilings and decorative electric fireplace. New light fixtures. Spacious outdoor deck for entertaining. House comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher and stackable washer -dryer. Central Air. No basement. Rent includes home protection coverage on appliances. Tenant pays gas, electric, water/sewer and trash. Monthly rent $1395.00 Security Deposit $2092.50 Application $35= $3522.50 total move in.

Pet acceptable with additional deposit and rent with management approval. Please ask agent for details.

Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.

The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.

(RLNE604057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

