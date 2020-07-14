Village Oaks Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly community garden internet access

Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city. Relax as you prepare dinner in our picnic area or take a short drive to any of the area's numerous entertainment offerings. Enjoy the best in affordable living. Come home to Village Oaks. With a superb location and great Farmington Hills school district, Village Oaks is located close to shopping districts, entertainment and eateries. Our open and ample floor plans include spacious walk-in closets, a dishwasher and an intercom system. For your convenience, Village Oaks offers two unique floor plans.