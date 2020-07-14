Village Oaks Apartments

Amenities
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city. Relax as you prepare dinner in our picnic area or take a short drive to any of the area's numerous entertainment offerings. Enjoy the best in affordable living. Come home to Village Oaks. With a superb location and great Farmington Hills school district, Village Oaks is located close to shopping districts, entertainment and eateries. Our open and ample floor plans include spacious walk-in closets, a dishwasher and an intercom system. For your convenience, Village Oaks offers two unique floor plans.