Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Village Oaks Apartments

20792 Orchard Lake Rd · (248) 791-9239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-202 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3-102 · Avail. Aug 6

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-201 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
community garden
internet access
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city. Relax as you prepare dinner in our picnic area or take a short drive to any of the area's numerous entertainment offerings. Enjoy the best in affordable living. Come home to Village Oaks. With a superb location and great Farmington Hills school district, Village Oaks is located close to shopping districts, entertainment and eateries. Our open and ample floor plans include spacious walk-in closets, a dishwasher and an intercom system. For your convenience, Village Oaks offers two unique floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 (2 adults)
Deposit: $399 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 30lbs
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Village Oaks Apartments has 3 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Village Oaks Apartments's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Oaks Apartments have a pool?
No, Village Oaks Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Village Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
