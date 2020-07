Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments lobby playground

Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills. We offer private entrances, 24-hour access to our fitness center, central air conditioning, HUGE kitchens, walk-in closets, 24-hour emergency maintenance services, and complimentary covered parking. Our pool is sparkling, our landscape has won a beautification award (again!), our staff is specialized in meeting your needs and all we are missing is YOU!