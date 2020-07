Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance

The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a simple space to call home. For those that need a bit more space for a roommate, a visitor or a home office, The Tremont offers four 2-bedroom floor plans ranging from 865 to 1,020 square feet.Inside The Tremont, residents will be happy to find thoughtfully designed new apartment homes with open floor plans and gourmet kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances. The community boasts a brand new clubhouse with great room, cyber cafe and fitness center with flat screen televisions. Sun seekers will enjoy a beautifully designed outdoor swimming pool with expansive sundeck. At The Tremont, you will enjoy it all! Call today to set up a private tour!