28558 TRACI Trail

End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway. All applicant please provide rental application form, 30 day paystub, 2 year W2, 2 month bank statement, copy of credit report, copy of ID. 1.5 month deposit, $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. No smoking please. Pet negotiable. Property will be available beginning of Sept. 2020.