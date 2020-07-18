28558 TRACI Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway. All applicant please provide rental application form, 30 day paystub, 2 year W2, 2 month bank statement, copy of credit report, copy of ID. 1.5 month deposit, $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. No smoking please. Pet negotiable. Property will be available beginning of Sept. 2020.