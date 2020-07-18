All apartments in Novi
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:28 PM

28558 TRACI Trail

28558 Traci Trl · (734) 432-2002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI 48377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway. All applicant please provide rental application form, 30 day paystub, 2 year W2, 2 month bank statement, copy of credit report, copy of ID. 1.5 month deposit, $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. No smoking please. Pet negotiable. Property will be available beginning of Sept. 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28558 TRACI Trail have any available units?
28558 TRACI Trail has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28558 TRACI Trail have?
Some of 28558 TRACI Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28558 TRACI Trail currently offering any rent specials?
28558 TRACI Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28558 TRACI Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 28558 TRACI Trail is pet friendly.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail offer parking?
Yes, 28558 TRACI Trail offers parking.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28558 TRACI Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail have a pool?
No, 28558 TRACI Trail does not have a pool.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail have accessible units?
No, 28558 TRACI Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28558 TRACI Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 28558 TRACI Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 28558 TRACI Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
