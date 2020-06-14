/
1 bedroom apartments
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Novi, MI
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Novi
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1252 East West Maple Road
1252 E West Maple Rd, Commerce, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
408 sqft
Apartment on the Second Floor. Great light filled 1 Bedroom Apartment. Clean and freshly painted and ready to move in. Large Living room with large window for sun filled mornings. Entry closet for coats and shoes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1250 East West Maple Road
1250 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
410 sqft
Great apartment for lease. Lots of natural light and clean. Large living area with nice flow to eat in dining room. Kitchen in clean with newer applicances and plenty of cabinet space. Extra pantry holds plenty.
Results within 5 miles of Novi
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
673 S MAIN Street
673 South Main Street, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this cozy upper studio apartment right in the middle of everything. Walk to all the stores, bars, restaurants and all that downtown Plymouth has to offer. Hardwood floors. Heat and water included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.
Results within 10 miles of Novi
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
767 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
