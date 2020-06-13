55 Apartments for rent in Milford, MI

/
milford
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.
Downtown Highland
2675 S MILFORD Road
2675 South Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,000
24600 sqft
8000 Sqft of Shop Space . One 14 " Door , $7000 mo. On Busy Milford Rd .( about 15,000 cars per day ) Resembles Light Industrial , but rare C-2 Zoning allows for on site Sales. Other Contiguous space avail.
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
2049 DUCK LAKE Road
2049 Duck Lake Road North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
UPPER UNIT APARTMENT FOR LEASE. Occupancy Aug 2nd. Located in well maintained 8 unit building. 2nd floor 1020 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Bath recently updated. 12 month min. lease. No short term leases. Longer lease may be considered.
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.
2936 E Highland Road
2936 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,750
18769 sqft
Great visibility, high traffic counts, & frontage are just a few benefits of this great location on M-59 (Highland Road). A marquee sign provides flashing colors LED message for tenants. Occupied Center with long standing tenants and customers.
2734 E HIGHLAND Road E
2734 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,650
15766 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OF PRIME RETAIL SPACE ZONED C4, THIS LOCATION PRESENTS RETAIL, OFFICE OR SERVICE. ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL/AUTOMOTIVE TWO AVAILABLE SPACE 1,480 SQ.FT UNIT AT GREAT RATE OF $1,650/mo + C.A.M. Charge. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.
Downtown Highland
1555 N Milford Road
1555 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2000 sqft
Beautifully renovated historic home in a prime location available for lease. Several options are available: 200-2,000 SF. Phone system & cat (5) cable throughout. All set up for offices. Priced to lease. Immediate possession.
Wixom
316 N WIXOM Road
316 North Wixom Road, Wixom, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Great location in a newer complex close to downtown Wixom and expressways. Second floor ranch unit with very open floor plan with large master bedroom with private bath and large closet. Second bedroom with second full bath.
Downtown Highland
672 N Milford Road
672 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,085
1293 sqft
HIGHLANDS NEWEST COMMERCE CENTER LOCATED JUST NORTH OF M-59 ON MILFORD RD. JOIN THE AREAS NEWEST SECRETARY OF STATE OFFICE! SUPER TRAFFIC DRAW FOR YOUR BUSINESS! 1298 SQ FT @ $10.00 PER SF.
2336 Highland Road
2336 East Highland Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$6,250
5889 sqft
Great M59 location for lease. Building contains large, open areas. Several configurations available at rate of $15/square foot per year. Front suite presently leased. Building also available for sale.
1648 Lombardy
1648 Lombardy, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Just minutes from several restaurant options and Public boating access for White Lake, this turn-key Highland beauty is waiting for you to call it home! From the moment you step inside you’ll notice the high ceilings in the living room, soft gray
Downtown Highland
2287 S MILFORD Road N
2287 South Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$5,000
10000 sqft
3 UNITS AVAILABLE, 1200 FT, 1500 FT, 2000 FT. ALL UNITS PRICED AT $1. PER FOOT. WILL LEASE SEPARATELY OR COMBINED. GREAT LOCATION, LOCATED ACROSS FROM MILFORD HIGH SCHOOL. BUILDING IN GOOD CONDITION. SIGN SPACE INCLUDED FOR EACH UNIT.
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Walled Lake
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
