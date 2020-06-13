Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

59 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Novi, MI

Finding an apartment in Novi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,158
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Novi
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
49 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
42020 Queen Anne Ct
42020 Queen Anne Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
CARPET IN BEDROOMS HAVE JUST BEEN REPLACED. FRONT BEDROOM WINDOW TO BE REPLACED. SHARP, CLEAN HOME W/ FANTASTIC LOCATION & SERENE VIEWS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20728 TAFT RD
20728 Taft Road, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). BRAND NEW RANGE (2020).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Novi
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
89 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
33633 VISTA Drive
33633 Vista Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Novi, MI

Finding an apartment in Novi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

