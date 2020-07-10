/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
138 Apartments for rent in Novi, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,202
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
25 Units Available
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
43521 SERENITY Drive
43521 Serenity Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2664 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT CAPE COD IN DESIRABLE TIMBER RIDGE ESTATES WITH SO MUCH TO OFFER. NOTE THE TWO-STORY FOYER LEADING TO A SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH SOLID OAK FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND BREAKFAST ROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN. HOUSE WILL BE CLEANED AND PAINTED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
28523 Carlton Way Drive
28523 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1579 sqft
INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN CARLTON FOREST OF NOVI! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ATTACHED BREAKFAST ROOM.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
45010 DUNBARTON
45010 Dunbarton Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY COLONIAL FOR LEASE. BACKS TO A COMMONS AREA WITH VERY PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2280 sqft
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
25526 PORTICO Lane
25526 Portico Lane, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
Live in the Heart of Novi! A beautiful move-in ready Condo in Gateway Village. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the great room, dining room and kitchen. Granite countertops in the kitchen w/ maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
Results within 1 mile of Novi
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
46 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
