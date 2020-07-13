Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Novi, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Novi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
25 Units Available
Pavilion Court Apartments
22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41183 TODD Lane
41183 Todd Lane, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1780 sqft
Terrific ranch home in Novi with Novi schools. Quiet subdivision located close to Downtown Northville, Novi and Livonia Shopping and Restaurants, and I275/I96/696/M5 Expressways.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41404 BELDEN Circle
41404 Belden Circle, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
BEAUTIFUL DETACHED CONDO WITH PRIVACY IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS, A DOOR WALL TO PRIVATE DECK, AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL-ENTRY MASTER BATH.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41733 MITCHELL Road
41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1960 sqft
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25927 JUNCTION
25927 Junction, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NOVI. BUILT IN 1997. NICE KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY. NEUTRAL COLOR. FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA AND EXPRESSWAYS. LONG TERM PREFERRED.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24760 HIGHLANDS Drive
24760 Highlands Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1708 sqft
2 STORY UPDATED COLONIAL WITH HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER NOVI SCHOOLS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR EXPRESSWAYS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN. HOUSE WILL BE CLEANED AND PAINTED.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
28523 Carlton Way Drive
28523 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1579 sqft
INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN CARLTON FOREST OF NOVI! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/WHITE CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ATTACHED BREAKFAST ROOM.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 11

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2280 sqft
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25526 PORTICO Lane
25526 Portico Lane, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1272 sqft
Live in the Heart of Novi! A beautiful move-in ready Condo in Gateway Village. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the great room, dining room and kitchen. Granite countertops in the kitchen w/ maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23921 Argyle
23921 Argyle Street, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4046 sqft
Stunning Colonial Home for Lease in Novi! - Stunning brick colonial in the much sought after neighborhood of Broadmoor Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
Results within 1 mile of Novi
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
48 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
137 North Center Street
137 N Center St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit is tenant occupied. No showings until Aug.1. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE. 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. Apartment #2 features a kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and tiled backsplash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Novi, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Novi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

