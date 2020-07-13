All apartments in Novi
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Saddle Creek Apartments

43398 Citation · (248) 327-4352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43398 Citation, Novi, MI 48375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14W101 · Avail. now

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 17W204 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 19S101 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14E303 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 13N302 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 12S303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saddle Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr gym
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Walk the park-like setting of Saddle Creek Apartments in Novi, Michigan, and you’ll be stunned to see the amount of features and amenities available within our upscale luxury apartment community. From our sand-filled volleyball court to our sparkling pool, as well as two lighted tennis courts; residents who live here know how to work and play with style. Part of that style extends into the interior of our apartments. Recently updated, our one and two bedroom apartments include brushed nickel lighting, full size washer and dryer, sparkling white kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets and even cathedral ceilings in select apartments. Located in Novi, an upscale Michigan suburb, Saddle Creek Apartments is a quiet and peaceful retreat, yet has easy access to some of the best shopping, entertainment and dining options in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per apartment
Deposit: $400-Up to one month
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee due with application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage closet is inside each apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saddle Creek Apartments have any available units?
Saddle Creek Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,184 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saddle Creek Apartments have?
Some of Saddle Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saddle Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Saddle Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saddle Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Saddle Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Saddle Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Saddle Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
