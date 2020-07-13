Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse parking pool 24hr gym bike storage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Walk the park-like setting of Saddle Creek Apartments in Novi, Michigan, and you’ll be stunned to see the amount of features and amenities available within our upscale luxury apartment community. From our sand-filled volleyball court to our sparkling pool, as well as two lighted tennis courts; residents who live here know how to work and play with style. Part of that style extends into the interior of our apartments. Recently updated, our one and two bedroom apartments include brushed nickel lighting, full size washer and dryer, sparkling white kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets and even cathedral ceilings in select apartments. Located in Novi, an upscale Michigan suburb, Saddle Creek Apartments is a quiet and peaceful retreat, yet has easy access to some of the best shopping, entertainment and dining options in the city.