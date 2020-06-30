Lofts at the Kendall

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

The revitalization of the historic Kendall building was a landmark for our partner, 616 Development, and now it's one of downtown's most unique places to live. Beautifully upcycled apartments showcase arched windows, high ceilings, and red sandstone brick, restored and improved with all modern 616 amenities. The Kendall building makes Monument Park its front yard in the literal center of the city. Residents can enjoy being near the Civic Theater, the Children's Museum, public transit, the UICA, and Monroe Center's shopping district. Please call for an appointment today.