Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

Lofts at the Kendall

Open Now until 5pm
16 Monroe Center Street Northwest · (616) 219-8728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at the Kendall.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
The revitalization of the historic Kendall building was a landmark for our partner, 616 Development, and now it's one of downtown's most unique places to live. Beautifully upcycled apartments showcase arched windows, high ceilings, and red sandstone brick, restored and improved with all modern 616 amenities. The Kendall building makes Monument Park its front yard in the literal center of the city. Residents can enjoy being near the Civic Theater, the Children's Museum, public transit, the UICA, and Monroe Center's shopping district. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at the Kendall have any available units?
Lofts at the Kendall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at the Kendall have?
Some of Lofts at the Kendall's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at the Kendall currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at the Kendall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at the Kendall pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at the Kendall is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at the Kendall offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at the Kendall offers parking.
Does Lofts at the Kendall have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lofts at the Kendall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at the Kendall have a pool?
No, Lofts at the Kendall does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at the Kendall have accessible units?
No, Lofts at the Kendall does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at the Kendall have units with dishwashers?
No, Lofts at the Kendall does not have units with dishwashers.
