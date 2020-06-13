Apartment List
/
MI
/
muskegon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Muskegon, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Crossings Apartments
834 S Sheridan Dr, Muskegon, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$923
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1165 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nelson
1 Unit Available
409 Houston Avenue
409 Houston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1182 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon - Spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon with full unfinished basement, off-street parking and enclosed porch.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nims
1 Unit Available
853 W Grand Ave
853 West Grand Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
853 W Grand Ave, Muskegon - This 3 bedroom home is close to downtown and right around the corner from the cute village of Lakeside. Less than 10 minutes from Peer Marquette beach. It is also in walking distance from Muskegon Catholic Central.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1085 Adams Ave
1085 Adams Avenue, Muskegon, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1410 sqft
Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! - Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! This home offers fresh paint and laminate flooring throughout both levels. Eat in kitchen with access to the mudroom.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Campbell Field
1 Unit Available
1046 Windsor Ave
1046 Windsor Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rent to Own Home - RENT TO OWN this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Muskegon's Campbell Field Neighborhood! For a 3D tour, follow this link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Angell
1 Unit Available
749 Evanston Ave
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$575
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Muskegon

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Baker St
2300 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
951 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights! Hardwood flooring, fenced yard, and one stall detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 Reynolds St
2221 Reynolds Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1323 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Recently updated three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, one stall garage NOT INCLUDED.
Results within 5 miles of Muskegon

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Amsterdam
25 Amsterdam Avenue, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1030 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3137 Sanford St.
3137 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.
Results within 10 miles of Muskegon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East End
1 Unit Available
1314 Washington Ave
1314 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Two stall garage, spacious yard, & a cozy front porch. All kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer hookup. Basement with a lot of storage. Close to Grand Haven State Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17763 148th Avenue
17763 148th Avenue, Ottawa County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
5697 sqft
Email Susan@SusanKazmaTeam.com or call 616-262-0704. Lease Paradise at Spring Lake! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bath estates on Petty's Bayou is a dream home.

1 of 8

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6188 Whitehall Road
6188 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$665
800 sqft
- (RLNE4756882)

Median Rent in Muskegon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Muskegon is $564, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $749.
Studio
$521
1 Bed
$564
2 Beds
$749
3+ Beds
$1,030
City GuideMuskegon
Muskegon, MI

Greetings, Wolverine State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Muskegon, Michigan apartment hunting headquarters! A beautiful and eclectic city situated on Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline, Muskegon boasts not only some of the most scenic views in the Upper Midwest but also some of the most affordable and attractive apartments you’ll find anywhere. Are you in the market for a primo apartment in “Port City?” Then start scouring through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder and we guarantee you’ll be living the dream in Muskegon before you know it!

Inexpensive apartments in Muskegon are a dime a dozen, with basic one-bedroom units starting in the $400-$500 range and upscale luxury rentals usually going for only about $800. Just because rentals in Muskegon are über-inexpensive, however, doesn’t mean they come equipped with the bare necessities only. Even at the most modestly priced apartments, amenities often include on-site laundry facilities, spacious interiors (800-plus square feet), patios/balconies, fitness centers, walk-in closets, and covered parking.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed), furnished, or short-term rental, meanwhile, you’re in luck, because plenty are available in Muskegon. Just be prepared to spend an extra $25-$50 a month in rent if you’re leasing a furnished apartment or bringing a furry four-legged roomie along. Feel free to shop the market thoroughly for the best leasing deals since waiting lists are rare and dynamite move-in specials pop up frequently throughout the year.

As always, we recommend spending plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its residents and its vibes, before considering an apartment lease there.

One thing you’ll notice pretty quickly about Muskegon is that the city is home to quite a few eccentrics and artsy types, giving the “Riviera of the Midwest” a chic, SoCal-meets-Portland sort of feel. The city plays host to a vibrant arts and music scene anchored by the eclectic Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and a slew of galleries, museums, and theaters. Factor in numerous shopping districts, annual festivals, parks, trails, and lakeside beaches and we guarantee you’ll never run out of things to do in Muskegon.

What are you waiting for? The perfect Muskegon, Michigan apartment for you may be just a few simple clicks away, so don’t delay!

Best of luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report. Muskegon rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muskegon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muskegon Rent Report. Muskegon rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muskegon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Muskegon rents increased slightly over the past month

Muskegon rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Muskegon stand at $564 for a one-bedroom apartment and $750 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Muskegon's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muskegon, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Muskegon rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Muskegon, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muskegon is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muskegon's median two-bedroom rent of $750 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Muskegon.
    • While Muskegon's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muskegon than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Muskegon.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Muskegon?
    In Muskegon, the median rent is $521 for a studio, $564 for a 1-bedroom, $749 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,030 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Muskegon, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Muskegon?
    Some of the colleges located in the Muskegon area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Muskegon?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Muskegon from include Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Forest Hills, and Kentwood.

    Similar Pages

    Muskegon 3 BedroomsMuskegon Apartments with Balcony
    Muskegon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMuskegon Pet Friendly Places
    Muskegon Pet Friendly Places