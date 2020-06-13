15 Apartments for rent in Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI

Greetings, Wolverine State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Muskegon, Michigan apartment hunting headquarters! A beautiful and eclectic city situated on Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline, Muskegon boasts not only some of the most scenic views in the Upper Midwest but also some of the most affordable and attractive apartments you’ll find anywhere. Are you in the market for a primo apartment in “Port City?” Then start scouring through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder and we guarantee you’ll be living the dream in Muskegon before you know it!

Inexpensive apartments in Muskegon are a dime a dozen, with basic one-bedroom units starting in the $400-$500 range and upscale luxury rentals usually going for only about $800. Just because rentals in Muskegon are über-inexpensive, however, doesn’t mean they come equipped with the bare necessities only. Even at the most modestly priced apartments, amenities often include on-site laundry facilities, spacious interiors (800-plus square feet), patios/balconies, fitness centers, walk-in closets, and covered parking.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed), furnished, or short-term rental, meanwhile, you’re in luck, because plenty are available in Muskegon. Just be prepared to spend an extra $25-$50 a month in rent if you’re leasing a furnished apartment or bringing a furry four-legged roomie along. Feel free to shop the market thoroughly for the best leasing deals since waiting lists are rare and dynamite move-in specials pop up frequently throughout the year.

As always, we recommend spending plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its residents and its vibes, before considering an apartment lease there.

One thing you’ll notice pretty quickly about Muskegon is that the city is home to quite a few eccentrics and artsy types, giving the “Riviera of the Midwest” a chic, SoCal-meets-Portland sort of feel. The city plays host to a vibrant arts and music scene anchored by the eclectic Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and a slew of galleries, museums, and theaters. Factor in numerous shopping districts, annual festivals, parks, trails, and lakeside beaches and we guarantee you’ll never run out of things to do in Muskegon.

What are you waiting for? The perfect Muskegon, Michigan apartment for you may be just a few simple clicks away, so don’t delay!

Best of luck and happy hunting!