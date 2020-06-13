/
/
grand haven
10 Apartments for rent in Grand Haven, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
12 Units Available
Timber View Apartments
15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,002
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1145 sqft
Located minutes from fine dining, upscale shopping and local entertainment. Units are spacious with modern appliances, private balconies or patios and full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
43 North Apartments
14868 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,088
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms, and custom kitchen finishes. Community features attached garages, pool, and sundeck with grills. Located a short drive from Lake Drive with convenient access to I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East End
1 Unit Available
1314 Washington Ave
1314 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Two stall garage, spacious yard, & a cozy front porch. All kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer hookup. Basement with a lot of storage. Close to Grand Haven State Park.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Haven
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Downtown Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Haven
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
17763 148th Avenue
17763 148th Avenue, Ottawa County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
5697 sqft
Email Susan@SusanKazmaTeam.com or call 616-262-0704. Lease Paradise at Spring Lake! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bath estates on Petty's Bayou is a dream home.
Results within 10 miles of Grand Haven
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Baker St
2300 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
951 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights! Hardwood flooring, fenced yard, and one stall detached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Amsterdam
25 Amsterdam Avenue, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1030 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 Reynolds St
2221 Reynolds Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1323 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Recently updated three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, one stall garage NOT INCLUDED.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3137 Sanford St.
3137 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Grand Haven rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,190.
Some of the colleges located in the Grand Haven area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Haven from include Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Forest Hills, and Kentwood.