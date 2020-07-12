/
creston
117 Apartments for rent in Creston, Grand Rapids, MI
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$906
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
1253 North Ave NE
1253 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Welcome to your new beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath UPPER cozy apartment with a great kitchen. Fresh modern paint colors, remodeled throughout.
1257 North Ave NE
1257 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
. Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in. Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer.
1814 Lafayette Ave NE
1814 Lafayette Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Three bedroom home with large back yard. Living room and dining room. Newer Bathtub and shower. Large shed in back yard for storage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE38530)
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons
Results within 1 mile of Creston
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
753 Eastern SE
753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops.
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Upper 2 Bedroom unit with extra office on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Two bedrooms and one bathroom and an extra office or bedroom.
814 Broadway Ave NW 3
814 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
814 Broadway #3 - Property Id: 271792 This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been
1340 Anderson Pl NW
1340 Anderson Place Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Three bed home with 1 1/2 baths and a one stall garage. Close to Harrison Park elementary school, near Alpine/Leonard area. $40 application fee (RLNE1314111)
801 Broadway Avenue NW
801 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1704 sqft
Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor.
1567 Hamilton Ave NW # 2
1567 Hamilton Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Two bedroom upstairs apt near Richmond $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE2190105)
763 Coit Ave NE
763 Coit Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1600 sqft
NEW PRICE $1235 - Belknap Neighborhood and across the street from Coit Park, this home offers plenty of space with two family rooms and 3 bedrooms. The main floor features an enclosed front porch which opens into a huge living space.
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE67459)