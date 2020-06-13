105 Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI

Breaking it Down

Eastown

Eastown, so hot right now . . . Eastown. GR's most happening 'hood offers everything you need to get through your day: art galleries, bookstores, a legendary breakfast spot, dive bars, coffee and hot yoga. Located just 5 minutes east of downtown Grand Rapids, snaggable rentals include townhomes, mid-rise apartments and second floor apartments.

Heritage Hill

Founded in 1848 (hence the name) Heritage Hills' rental inventory consists primarily of old, stately manors carved into apartments, and single-family homes. By the way, the whole freakin' neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Belknap Lookout

The Lookout has a diverse selection of rentals. The farther east you go, the nicer it gets.

Heartside

This neighborhood is smack in the center of town, and somewhat of an ongoing project. A recently opened farmers market and nightlife district and the assortment of LEED-certified apartment buildings.

Grand Rapids is, quite simply, an extremely friendly place to live, if you didn’t notice from the lip dub. It offer a vibrant downtown, cool neighborhood shopping districts, and green development plans. So here’s a final insider tip for you, go out and buy a jacket, you don’t want to miss the boat on this one. Hurry and find your rental – before global warming ruins your chances!