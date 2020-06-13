105 Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI📍
On the classic Michigan Hand Map, Grand Rapids is located roughly in the middle of the right hand, between the ring finger and pinkie. If you don't know about the Hand Map, and you're considering a move to the great state of Michigan, we suggest you get to know it ASAP. Believe it or not, Michiganders really do often utilize these “handy” bodily maps as visual aids. So, what's so great about living in this part of the north paw? Plenty, actually. Cultural opportunities abound, commutes are a cinch, public spaces are ample, the beaches of that one really big lake are just 30 minutes away and, most importantly, the local beer is good. For a 10 minute tour of the city and a peek at nearly 3,000 of its inhabitants, just watch Rob Bliss' world record-breaking Lip Dub video.
With average winter low temps hovering around 20 degrees Fahrenheit, living in Grand Rapids pretty much requires a car. With snow tires. GR does offer reliable (and cheap) public transportation around downtown and between suburbs via The Rapid and Dash systems.
Lifestyle considerations may prove to be a deal-breaker or maker for some house-hunters. While Grand Rapids is widely considered to be an 'up and coming' American community, it's not exactly a world capitol, so competition for vacant units is usually a non-issue. Investigate GR's neighborhoods, and take it from there.
Grand Rapids is basically divided into four sections, NE, NW, SE and SW:
Southeast: This area has a variety of housing options.
Northeast: Includes the areas of Rockford and Kent county, and holds a plethora of hiking, biking and golfing opportunities.
Southwest: Composed of the suburbs of Wyoming, Grandville and Byron Center, this area is known fo– Hey! Look at that giant mall!
Northwest: A more rural area.
Eastown
Eastown, so hot right now . . . Eastown. GR's most happening 'hood offers everything you need to get through your day: art galleries, bookstores, a legendary breakfast spot, dive bars, coffee and hot yoga. Located just 5 minutes east of downtown Grand Rapids, snaggable rentals include townhomes, mid-rise apartments and second floor apartments.
Heritage Hill
Founded in 1848 (hence the name) Heritage Hills' rental inventory consists primarily of old, stately manors carved into apartments, and single-family homes. By the way, the whole freakin' neighborhood is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Belknap Lookout
The Lookout has a diverse selection of rentals. The farther east you go, the nicer it gets.
Heartside
This neighborhood is smack in the center of town, and somewhat of an ongoing project. A recently opened farmers market and nightlife district and the assortment of LEED-certified apartment buildings.
Grand Rapids is, quite simply, an extremely friendly place to live, if you didn’t notice from the lip dub. It offer a vibrant downtown, cool neighborhood shopping districts, and green development plans. So here’s a final insider tip for you, go out and buy a jacket, you don’t want to miss the boat on this one. Hurry and find your rental – before global warming ruins your chances!
June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report. Grand Rapids rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Grand Rapids rents held steady over the past month
Over the past month Grand Rapids rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Grand Rapids stand at $758 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Grand Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Michigan
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Grand Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
- Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Grand Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Grand Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Grand Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Grand Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Grand Rapids.
- While rents in Grand Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Grand Rapids.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Grand Rapids’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Grand Rapids renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment...
Here’s how Grand Rapids ranks on:
Apartment List has released Grand Rapids’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Grand Rapids renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Grand Rapids include the following:
- Grand Rapids renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Grand Rapids were jobs and career opportunities, public transit and recreational activities, which all received A grades.
- The areas of concern to Grand Rapids renters are weather (C) and state and local taxes (B).
- Grand Rapids did relatively well compared to other cities in Michigan, including Detroit (F), but worse than Ann Arbor (A+).
- Grand Rapids did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Chicago, IL (B-), Indianapolis, IN (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "There is plenty to do and good nightlife, but the neighborhood you live in matters. I live downtown and it can be hard to find parking and safety can be a concern." – Rebecca H.
- "Grand Rapids is a small city but has all the benefits of a larger one." – Anna L.
- "Love the opportunity for local growth but hate the crime rate and dirty streets." – Tiffany H.
- "I love that there’s lots to do in terms of activities and everything is no more than 20 minutes away. But there’s construction everywhere all year, and car insurance rates are unreasonably high for no reason." – Anon.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.