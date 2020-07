Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed accessible cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments key fob access new construction online portal package receiving yoga

Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home. At our luxury community in Grand Rapids, Michigan, we offer Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes, so you're sure to find a home that suits your lifestyle. Each of our residences for rent has an option for an attached or detached garage, so you always have a reserved parking space in our gated community. Inside our homes, our open-concept floor plans feel bright and airy, with vaulted 9' ceilings and sleek hardwood-style floors. Additionally, Springs at Knapp's Crossing features state-of-the-art community amenities. Test your strength and agility at the 24-hour fitness center, and let the stress melt away while you lounge at our resort-style swimming pool. Springs at Knapp's Crossing is your home for modern Michigan luxury. We look forward to welcoming you home!