forest hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Hills
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Condo
7007 Pinehurst Lane Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
This beautiful Rockford 3 bedroom, 3 full bath executive condo boasts a dramatic entry to a stunning two story great room and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and water features of Silver Lake Country Club from all three inside levels.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
!!!!This is a fully furnished weekly vacation rental!!! Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer Our winter guests have departed and our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
1906 Chamberlain AVE SE
1906 Chamberlain Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE4269766)
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$833
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Forest Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Hills area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forest Hills from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Holland.