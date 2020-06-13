Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$686
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,089
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1510 Godfrey - Upper
1510 Godfrey Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, available immediately. Call today for your own personal showing!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3305 Burlingame Ave SW
3305 Burlingame Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit conveniently located in Wyoming. Just minutes from Rivertown, in a great area. Available immediately. 1 Year lease, $1,150 per month and $1,150 security deposit.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
322 Brown St SE
322 Brown Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2000 sqft
GSD properties - Property Id: 285043 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285043 Property Id 285043 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798059)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Black Hills
1 Unit Available
843 Woolsey Dr SW
843 Woolsey Drive Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1073 sqft
This three bedroom one bath home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout. This house has tons of natural light, and a large yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Alger Heights
1 Unit Available
1101 Griswold St SE
1101 Griswold Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
809 sqft
Rare Opportunity! Live in the heart of Alger Heights, steps away from restaurants and shopping. Super cute 2 bedroom , 1 bath. Updated paint colors throughout, new flooring. Bonus room in basement could be used as office/playroom/craft room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,121
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
10 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Midtown
58 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.

Median Rent in Wyoming

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wyoming is $794, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $964.
Studio
$648
1 Bed
$794
2 Beds
$964
3+ Beds
$1,366
City GuideWyoming
Wyoming was born when the township of Byron split in two in 1848. It's not named after Wyoming state (believe it or not), but rather after Wyoming County in Pennsylvania, where many of the residents originated from.

Wyoming is a quiet and tranquil place to live in, and has many orchards and farms. The corn fields and cider mills come to life during the fall season. If you have a young family, close your eyes, and imagine your little ones playing in the hay, picking apples and watching cider being made. Picture them jumping around in the myriad parks which dot the city, while you spend some quiet time in the gardens in the area. With indoor and outdoor recreational activities to suit every palate, Wyoming has a little something for everyone.

Moving to Wyoming

Consider Your Budget

Wyoming has activities to suit every taste bud, including museums, art galleries, parks, gardens, farms, sports arenas, libraries and beaches. With over 600 acres of parks, it plays host to the Kent District Library, and is a few miles away from the popular VanAndel Museum. A mere half hour away from Lake Michigan, the Frederik Meijer Gardens and shopping districts are enough to tempt you to move your baggage and call Wyoming your home.

A medium-sized city located in Michigan state, Wyoming has a population of approximately 73,000 residents and 14 constituent neighborhoods. It is the seventeenth largest community in Michigan and has a mix of white and blue-collar jobs to offer its citizens. Wyoming is an ethically diverse city. Considering the healthy lifestyle it offers, and the proximity to almost everything you need, Wyoming is a reasonably priced residential area, with a medium cost of living index.

Understanding the Pitfalls

Wyoming often experiences extreme climatic conditions, with strong summers and equally strong winters. If you have health problems, consider your medications and the medical facilities in the area, in case the climate does not agree with your body.

Secure a Relationship

In order to secure your house rental, and your relationship with your landlord, it is advisable that you keep your documents in order and neatly filed to present to the owner of the house for rent. Besides your income documents and salary statement proofs, it would be good if you could provide some references to strengthen your landlord’s belief in your financial reputation.

Neighborhoods of Wyoming

Get to know your surroundings before you head to Wyoming, fall in love with the place, and decide to call it home. With many family-friendly neighborhoods, Wyoming is the perfect place to raise your kids. Let’s take a look at some of the popular neighborhood areas of this lovely city.

Grand Haven: This lakeshore neighborhood of Wyoming has a distinct Dutch influence. It is perfect for someone seeking solitude and a calm ambiance. The summers bring frenzied activity and hordes of tourists to the beaches, but the winters are quieter and the streets not too full of visitors.

Walker: This area is vibrant and buzzing. This west Michigan town is a mini business district with old family-held businesses, like the Betz Foundry, Bissell, and Meijer enterprises, living alongside modern businesses on the major retail corridor situated on Alpine Avenue.

Kentwood: With five walking trails and many parks, this is yet another ideal location to live.

Grandville: Lying to the north of Wyoming, Grandville is a premier furniture manufacturing city in the USA. Known worldwide by its nickname of "Furniture City", this town houses many popular furniture brands like the Widdicomb Furniture Company, among others.

East Grand Rapids: This is a city situated in Kent County and centered around Reeds Lake.

Forest Hills: It is known by many as an upper middle class bedroom community in suburban Grand Rapids.

Holland: Situated near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Holland is a beautiful coastal neighborhood region of Wyoming. As its name suggests, it is the home of many Dutch settlements in Michigan. The Tulip City is also known for the highly popular Hope College, and the Holland Museum, which houses displays that highlight the city's rich history. The town's major shopping district lies around the Westshore Mall on the northern region of the city. Whoever said that shopping is enough to increase your happiness couldn't have been more right. In 2010, Holland city was ranked the second healthiest and therefore happiest town in the USA by the Well-being Index.

Muskegon: Home to the Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts, which hosts the beautiful West Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Muskegon also has one of the founding chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Muskegon Museum of Art is considered to be one of the finest art museums in the Midwest region. A World War history buffs dream locale, Muskegon is also the home of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, where one can revel in the USS Silversides, which is a World War II submarine, the USCGC McLane, which is a Prohibition-era United States Coast Guard cutter, and the USS LST-393, which is a World War II amphibious landing ship.

Wyoming has many other popular neighborhoods that offer good living options, and include towns and areas like Jenison, Cutlerville, Northview and Ionia.

Living in Wyoming, MI

Things to Do and See around Town

When you feel the need to nurture your artistic side, head down to the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts in Wyoming. Featuring various programs in theater, film, the visual arts, literature, dance and music, this 25,000-square-foot art center holds a theater accommodating 165 seats, a community dark room, many artist studios, three art galleries, and the Urban Clay Studio.

The Voigt House Museum is not to be missed. Make a day trip and visit this huge and gorgeous Victorian mansion, which houses the original furnishings, while also offering various programs on how life used to be in the area during the Victorian era. Keep free a Tuesday, or any of the second and fourth Sundays in every month, and take a walk down historical lane.

Plan a visit to "La Grande Vitesse", which is an abstract monumental outdoor sculpture, built in 1969 by Alexander Calder. This massive sculpture is made of steel and stands tall at 43 feet in height, 54 feet in length, and 30 feet in width. Weighing 42 tons, the statue is painted in a bright red hue, popularly known as Calder red, named after the artist and his signature print.

Plan a quiet day out at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, and once youre done with exercising your mind, put on your running shoes and exercise your body, jogging down to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library, which is situated about 130 miles from the museum.

Wyoming plays host to one of the oldest history museums in the USA. Founded in 1854, this iconic museum was originally known as the "Grand Rapids Lyceum of Natural History". Keep a weekend aside to visit this delightful part of history. After your fill of the years gone by, pick up a souvenir at the gift store or enjoy some pastries at the cake shop housed in the same premises. If time still permits, walk into the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium in the building, and be amazed by the wonder of the star-studded sky.

Let your kids have a fun day out at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, where they can exercise their minds as well as have a ball. This museum has many permanent as well as changing temporary displays. Your little one can be privy to a live beehive, play with bubbles, and walk through a maze of mirrors.

While they are at it, you can visit the Grand Rapids Art Museum and admire the many art collections ranging from the Renaissance period to contemporary; it even has some modern art pieces from the 19th and 20th centuries, like Richard Diebenkorns 1963 Ingleside. Featuring American and European art styles, the museum has in its kitty over 5000 works of art, including more than 3500 drawings, prints and photographs.

Get the kids off your back by letting them spend their energy and be thrilled at the John Ball Zoological Garden, which is an urban park in Wyoming city. Housing many different animals found around the word, this zoo stands placed on the ravines and bluffs along the west edge of the John Ball urban park.

A place filled with museums, art galleries, and blessed with gorgeous scenic beauty, Wyoming is a nice place to set up home. With many indoor and outdoor recreation options, this city also allows you some much needed peace and quiet. Here's hoping you find your dream property rental within the land of the Rockies!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wyoming?
In Wyoming, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $794 for a 1-bedroom, $964 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wyoming, check out our monthly Wyoming Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wyoming?
Some of the colleges located in the Wyoming area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wyoming?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wyoming from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Holland, and Forest Hills.

