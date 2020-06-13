121 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, MI

Neighborhoods of Wyoming

Get to know your surroundings before you head to Wyoming, fall in love with the place, and decide to call it home. With many family-friendly neighborhoods, Wyoming is the perfect place to raise your kids. Let’s take a look at some of the popular neighborhood areas of this lovely city.

Grand Haven: This lakeshore neighborhood of Wyoming has a distinct Dutch influence. It is perfect for someone seeking solitude and a calm ambiance. The summers bring frenzied activity and hordes of tourists to the beaches, but the winters are quieter and the streets not too full of visitors.

Walker: This area is vibrant and buzzing. This west Michigan town is a mini business district with old family-held businesses, like the Betz Foundry, Bissell, and Meijer enterprises, living alongside modern businesses on the major retail corridor situated on Alpine Avenue.

Kentwood: With five walking trails and many parks, this is yet another ideal location to live.

Grandville: Lying to the north of Wyoming, Grandville is a premier furniture manufacturing city in the USA. Known worldwide by its nickname of "Furniture City", this town houses many popular furniture brands like the Widdicomb Furniture Company, among others.

East Grand Rapids: This is a city situated in Kent County and centered around Reeds Lake.

Forest Hills: It is known by many as an upper middle class bedroom community in suburban Grand Rapids.

Holland: Situated near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Holland is a beautiful coastal neighborhood region of Wyoming. As its name suggests, it is the home of many Dutch settlements in Michigan. The Tulip City is also known for the highly popular Hope College, and the Holland Museum, which houses displays that highlight the city's rich history. The town's major shopping district lies around the Westshore Mall on the northern region of the city. Whoever said that shopping is enough to increase your happiness couldn't have been more right. In 2010, Holland city was ranked the second healthiest and therefore happiest town in the USA by the Well-being Index.

Muskegon: Home to the Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts, which hosts the beautiful West Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Muskegon also has one of the founding chapters of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Muskegon Museum of Art is considered to be one of the finest art museums in the Midwest region. A World War history buffs dream locale, Muskegon is also the home of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, where one can revel in the USS Silversides, which is a World War II submarine, the USCGC McLane, which is a Prohibition-era United States Coast Guard cutter, and the USS LST-393, which is a World War II amphibious landing ship.

Wyoming has many other popular neighborhoods that offer good living options, and include towns and areas like Jenison, Cutlerville, Northview and Ionia.