muskegon heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Muskegon Heights, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Baker St
2300 Baker Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
951 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Remodeled two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights! Hardwood flooring, fenced yard, and one stall detached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Amsterdam
25 Amsterdam Avenue, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1030 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights with detached garage, large corner lot, unfinished basement, and enclosed front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 Reynolds St
2221 Reynolds Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1323 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Recently updated three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, one stall garage NOT INCLUDED.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3137 Sanford St.
3137 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.
Results within 1 mile of Muskegon Heights
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nims
1 Unit Available
853 W Grand Ave
853 West Grand Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1020 sqft
853 W Grand Ave, Muskegon - This 3 bedroom home is close to downtown and right around the corner from the cute village of Lakeside. Less than 10 minutes from Peer Marquette beach. It is also in walking distance from Muskegon Catholic Central.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Campbell Field
1 Unit Available
1046 Windsor Ave
1046 Windsor Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rent to Own Home - RENT TO OWN this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Muskegon's Campbell Field Neighborhood! For a 3D tour, follow this link: https://my.matterport.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Angell
1 Unit Available
749 Evanston Ave
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$575
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Muskegon Heights
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Crossings Apartments
834 S Sheridan Dr, Muskegon, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1165 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nelson
1 Unit Available
409 Houston Avenue
409 Houston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1182 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon - Spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon with full unfinished basement, off-street parking and enclosed porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marquette
1 Unit Available
1085 Adams Ave
1085 Adams Avenue, Muskegon, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1410 sqft
Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! - Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! This home offers fresh paint and laminate flooring throughout both levels. Eat in kitchen with access to the mudroom.
Results within 10 miles of Muskegon Heights
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East End
1 Unit Available
1314 Washington Ave
1314 Washington Avenue, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Two stall garage, spacious yard, & a cozy front porch. All kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer hookup. Basement with a lot of storage. Close to Grand Haven State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Downtown Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
17763 148th Avenue
17763 148th Avenue, Ottawa County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
5697 sqft
Email Susan@SusanKazmaTeam.com or call 616-262-0704. Lease Paradise at Spring Lake! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bath estates on Petty's Bayou is a dream home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Muskegon Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the colleges located in the Muskegon Heights area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Muskegon Heights from include Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Forest Hills, and Kentwood.