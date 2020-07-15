Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
44 Apartments For Rent Near AQ
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
8 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,243
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
6 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,056
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated September 7 at 04:29 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
4 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE67459)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
SECA
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
144 Union Ave NE # 1E
144 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 This trendy two bedroom apartment has an old look with a new feel.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1410 Sigsbee St SE
1410 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This gorgeous home is right in east town. The kitchen is updated with lots of space. Perfect for all of your cooking adventures! The dining room and living room feel warm and inviting. The bathrooms are updated as well.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastown
1251 Sigsbee St SE
1251 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
121 Prospect Ave SE Apt 4
121 Prospect Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom apartment has a great feel to it. The kitchen is a nice size for cooking adventures and it has a great pantry. The bedroom feels airy with it's very tall old style windows.