in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving sauna shuffle board

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



A gem amongst Grand Rapids apartments, Foote Hills Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids MI features beautifully spacious floor plans, resort-class amenities, and a prime location in the southeastern corner of the metro. Less than a mile from I-96, our top-rated community places residents just moments from the area’s most sought after shopping, dining, and entertainment along 28th Street. Downtown Grand Rapids is only fifteen minutes from home, and residents love the short commute to area employers in Calder Plaza and the Grand Rapids Medical Mile. Experience all that our central location has to offer. Grab a platter of “Voted Best” wings from Hopcat, spend an afternoon shopping at RiverTown Crossings, or experience the art and culture of Grand Rapids at Fredrick Meijer Garden or any of the city’s various parks and museums.



Along with an ideal locale, apa