Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
Foote Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Foote Hills

4630 Common Way Dr SE · (833) 948-2132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit H14 · Avail. Aug 17

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit I07 · Avail. Sep 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit H18 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G03 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit A04 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D11 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0101 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foote Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
sauna
shuffle board
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

A gem amongst Grand Rapids apartments, Foote Hills Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids MI features beautifully spacious floor plans, resort-class amenities, and a prime location in the southeastern corner of the metro. Less than a mile from I-96, our top-rated community places residents just moments from the area’s most sought after shopping, dining, and entertainment along 28th Street. Downtown Grand Rapids is only fifteen minutes from home, and residents love the short commute to area employers in Calder Plaza and the Grand Rapids Medical Mile. Experience all that our central location has to offer. Grab a platter of “Voted Best” wings from Hopcat, spend an afternoon shopping at RiverTown Crossings, or experience the art and culture of Grand Rapids at Fredrick Meijer Garden or any of the city’s various parks and museums.

Along with an ideal locale, apa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6,9, 12+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee 50
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
rent: $150
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $150
rent: $150
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
rent: $150
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Foote Hills have any available units?
Foote Hills has 10 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Foote Hills have?
Some of Foote Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foote Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Foote Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foote Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Foote Hills is pet friendly.
Does Foote Hills offer parking?
Yes, Foote Hills offers parking.
Does Foote Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foote Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foote Hills have a pool?
Yes, Foote Hills has a pool.
Does Foote Hills have accessible units?
No, Foote Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Foote Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foote Hills has units with dishwashers.

