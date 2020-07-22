/
northeast grand rapids
116 Apartments for rent in Northeast Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
2 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,139
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
8 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
41 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
2 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
715 Barnett NE
715 Barnett Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
715 Barnett NE Available 08/14/20 715 Barnett NE - Cute home with garage and large fenced backyard. Pets are OK with additional fees. Note: Pardon our dust. House is currently being painted and repaired. A few photos are attached for reference.
1 Unit Available
145 Fuller Ave SE
145 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room.
1 Unit Available
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 08/08/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has
2 Units Available
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE67459)
1 Unit Available
129 Diamond Avenue Southeast
129 Diamond Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1282 sqft
Location, location, location This completely updated & remodeled 3 Bedroom East Hills home is located just feet from Marie Catrib's, Brewery Vivant, The Grove, The Green Well, and many more Cherry Street favorites.
1 Unit Available
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
1 Unit Available
1201 Lake Dr SE
1201 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
1201 Lake Dr SE Available 08/15/20 Walking distance to Aquinas College. Large 4 Bedroom one bath Eastown home with finished walk up attic. Newly painted inside, new roof, offstreet parking, large yard. Available August 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons
1 Unit Available
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Grand Rapids
10 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,473
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
5 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,150
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.