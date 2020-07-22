Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Northeast Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, MI

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,139
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Last updated September 7 at 04:29 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Grand Rapids
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
8 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
40 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Barnett NE
715 Barnett Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
715 Barnett NE Available 08/14/20 715 Barnett NE - Cute home with garage and large fenced backyard. Pets are OK with additional fees. Note: Pardon our dust. House is currently being painted and repaired. A few photos are attached for reference.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Fuller Ave SE
145 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 08/08/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE67459)

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
129 Diamond Avenue Southeast
129 Diamond Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1282 sqft
Location, location, location This completely updated & remodeled 3 Bedroom East Hills home is located just feet from Marie Catrib's, Brewery Vivant, The Grove, The Green Well, and many more Cherry Street favorites.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 Lake Dr SE
1201 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
1201 Lake Dr SE Available 08/15/20 Walking distance to Aquinas College. Large 4 Bedroom one bath Eastown home with finished walk up attic. Newly painted inside, new roof, offstreet parking, large yard. Available August 15, 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1049 Evelyn St NE
1049 Evelyn Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom House in hot 49505 zip - Property Id: 234243 Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in desired Creston neighborhood with new flooring, fresh paint, remolded bathroom and updated kitchen! Enjoy the three seasons

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Grand Rapids
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,473
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
5 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,150
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.

