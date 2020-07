Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Come home to a scenic community of spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments at The Valley. Beautiful landscaping, bountiful amenities and exceptional service combine to offer the best in residential living. Our apartments feature an array of special touches, from separate dining areas to private patios and balconies. Take advantage of the storage offered by large closets and a kitchen pantry. Utilize our convenient washer and dryer hook-ups. Enjoy the cooling breeze of central air conditioning. Our pet-friendly community also features a range of on-site amenities, including a sparkling pool for relaxing or enjoying an active lifestyle. Take your furry friend to the dog park. Take comfort in the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance. The Valley is ideally located for your convenience. We are minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, connecting you with a host of shopping, dining and entertainment options.