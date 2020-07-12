/
118 Apartments for rent in SWAN, Grand Rapids, MI
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest
213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1134 sqft
This southwest side lower unit of a duplex is very tidy and ready for a new renter. Nice small front porch leads to a spacious family room with lots of daylight and then another family room as well.
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1436 sqft
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer.
110 Indiana Ave. NW
110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation.
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
263 Straight Avenue Southwest - 1
263 Straight Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1276 sqft
Plenty of room in this beautiful four-bedroom apartment on the main level of a West side duplex! This apartment boasts an updated kitchen, a fantastic floor plan that flows well from front to back, and an amazing location...
210 Mardell Pl SW
210 Mardell Place Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Available 05/01/20 210 Mardell Pl. SW Available May 1, 2020 $900.00/month This property is in great condition and was just remodeled a couple years ago. It is worth a look! Walking distance to Downtown and Campus. Not far from the expressway.
1034 Sibley St NW
1034 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Check out this great single family house on the Northwest side. Close to colleges and bus routes! Available Aug.1st. Includes all appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of SWAN
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
1145 Tamarack Ave NW # 2
1145 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Available 07/14/20 2 bedroom upstairs apartment. Includes stackable washer/dryer in unit. $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE4293191)
939 Tamarack Ave NW Apt 2
939 Tamarack Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Efficient sized 2 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in the West Grand Neighborhood. This apartment has a large living room space and plenty of bedroom space for an upper apartment.
1000 1st St NW
1000 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 first st nw Available 08/01/20 Huge, beautiful house on NW side of Grand Rapids...close to highways, local colleges, and nightlife. ONE YEAR lease starting AUGUST 1 $1600/mo....
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.
814 Broadway Ave NW 3
814 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
814 Broadway #3 - Property Id: 271792 This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been