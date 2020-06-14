Apartment List
/
MI
/
grand rapids
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,236
821 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,233
624 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,648
624 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
852 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
350 Logan St SE
350 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
This open floor plan garden level one bedroom apartment has tons of windows and off street parking. The living room is nice and open to the dining room and kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Grand
1 Unit Available
814 Broadway Ave NW 3
814 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
814 Broadway #3 - Property Id: 271792 This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
60 Monroe Center St NW, Unit 6B 6B
60 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556 Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
65 Monroe Center street 200
65 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1250 sqft
Unit 200 Available 06/20/20 2 story loft for Rent 1-2 month - Property Id: 249279 Beautiful luxury 2 story loft is for short term rent 1-2 months. Available for rent $350-450 per/night Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
148 College Ave NE Apt 3
148 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
38 Campau Circle NW
38 Campau Circle Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Amazing lifestyle and view at 38 Campau and Plaza Towers. Live in the clouds with fabulous views of downtown city skyline in this one of a kind 1,363sq. ft.

June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report. Grand Rapids rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report. Grand Rapids rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Grand Rapids rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Grand Rapids rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Grand Rapids stand at $758 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Grand Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Grand Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Grand Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Grand Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Grand Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Grand Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Grand Rapids.
    • While rents in Grand Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Grand Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrand Rapids 3 BedroomsGrand Rapids Accessible ApartmentsGrand Rapids Apartments with Balcony
    Grand Rapids Apartments with GarageGrand Rapids Apartments with GymGrand Rapids Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Apartments with PoolGrand Rapids Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Grand Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrand Rapids Furnished ApartmentsGrand Rapids Luxury PlacesGrand Rapids Pet Friendly PlacesGrand Rapids Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
    Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
    Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
    Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
    SwanEast Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
    Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
    Muskegon Community College