Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Lofts on Michigan

740 Michigan Street Northeast · (616) 207-1685
Location

740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts on Michigan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer. Located near the Medical Mile there is incomparable access to the freeway, neighborhood businesses, parks and the beloved Fulton Street Farmers Market. Please call us today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot: $75/month. Underground Parking Garage Onsite. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts on Michigan have any available units?
Lofts on Michigan has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts on Michigan have?
Some of Lofts on Michigan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts on Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts on Michigan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts on Michigan pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts on Michigan is pet friendly.
Does Lofts on Michigan offer parking?
Yes, Lofts on Michigan offers parking.
Does Lofts on Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts on Michigan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts on Michigan have a pool?
No, Lofts on Michigan does not have a pool.
Does Lofts on Michigan have accessible units?
No, Lofts on Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts on Michigan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts on Michigan has units with dishwashers.
