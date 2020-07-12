/
belknap lookout
115 Apartments for rent in Belknap Lookout, Grand Rapids, MI
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Upper 2 Bedroom unit with extra office on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Two bedrooms and one bathroom and an extra office or bedroom.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
763 Coit Ave NE
763 Coit Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1600 sqft
NEW PRICE $1235 - Belknap Neighborhood and across the street from Coit Park, this home offers plenty of space with two family rooms and 3 bedrooms. The main floor features an enclosed front porch which opens into a huge living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
736 Coit Avenue NE
736 Coit Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Apartment is in a prime location with easy access to the medical mile, GVSU, public transportation and the expressway. Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Coin operated washer & dryer. Street Parking. Across the street from Coit Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
607 Prospect Ave Northeast
607 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Adorable 3 Bedroom with Hardwood Floors, Walk in Closets and a Massive Kitchen! - This adorable 3 Bedroom 1 bath single family home is ready for immediate move in.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 600 Monroe Ave NW! Fully renovated condo in the heart of Grand Rapids. This beautiful second story Studio unit holds true to the originality of the building with wood floors, exposed brick walls and tall ceilings with exposed beams.
Results within 1 mile of Belknap Lookout
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
7 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,060
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
46 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
20 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1253 North Ave NE
1253 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Welcome to your new beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath UPPER cozy apartment with a great kitchen. Fresh modern paint colors, remodeled throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Fountain St NE Apt 4
442 Fountain Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom apartment feels like a heritage hills mansion! The ceilings are very high with giant sunny windows to match. The living room and dining room are spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 Eastern SE
753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops.