east grand rapids
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
113 Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI📍
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
413 Briarwood Ave SE
413 Briarwood Avenue Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lower unit is East Grand Rapids! Available in June - Come see this beautifully remodeled unit in the heart of East Grand Rapids. Inside you will find gorgeous wood floors throughout with a decorative fireplace in the living room.
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
South East End
1153-1155 Alto SE
1153 Alto Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids. Hardwood floors throughout with all brand new appliances and granite counters tops and nice fixtures.
Midtown
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has a two-stall garage! Washer/dryer
Eastown
1429 Franklin St SE Apt 2
1429 Franklin Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
This apartment Is available 7/1/20 (could be sooner) and is the upstairs unit of a duplex in a fantastic Ottawa Hills neighborhood about a ten minute walk from Eastown.
Eastown
326 Woodmere Ave SE
326 Woodmere Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
326 Woodmere SE Available 06/15/20 Very large 4 Bedroom home located on a great one-way street in Eastown. This home features 2 full baths, a huge screened porch, finished basement, finished attic, central air. Fenced yard, offstreet parking.
Baxter
1049 Bates St SE
1049 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
This is a Large 4 bedroom single family home. There are two full baths. The downstairs bath has a bathtub and the upstairs bath has a shower. Large dining room with stained glass window. Large living room and kitchen on main floor.
East Hills
209 Fuller Ave SE
209 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
1824 sqft
Available 08/01/20 East Town/East Hills - 5 bedroom/2 bath - Property Id: 239857 NOTE: House is occupied through the end of JULY and will be available AUGUST 1st. There is no need to contact me if you want to move before AUGUST 1st.
Eastown
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet
Eastown
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile.
Baxter
447 Barth Ave SE - 2
447 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Lovely 3 BR upper unit on the SE side walking distance to Wealthy St. District. this duplex was totally gutted and redone in 2010. New EVERYTHING! This unit is an upper 3 bedroom, 1 bath. New roof and siding as well when the duplex was rehabbed.
Eastown
1201 Lake Dr SE
1201 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
1201 Lake Dr SE Available 08/15/20 Walking distance to Aquinas College. Large 4 Bedroom one bath Eastown home with finished walk up attic. Newly painted inside, new roof, offstreet parking, large yard. Available August 15, 2020.
Eastgate
1906 Chamberlain AVE SE
1906 Chamberlain Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE4269766)
Eastown
1354 Wealthy St SE
1354 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$625
East Town Studio on the corner of Wealthy at Giddings. This cozy studio is an upper unit of a 4 unit home. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Please call Holly for a showing at 616-644-5914. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1854246)
Midtown
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Grand Rapids rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
Some of the colleges located in the East Grand Rapids area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Grand Rapids from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Holland.