Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
130 Apartments for rent in Grandville, MI📍
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Results within 1 mile of Grandville
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$762
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$686
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Results within 5 miles of Grandville
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,121
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,089
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
942 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
558 Lane Ave NW
558 Lane Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/08/20 558 Lane Ave NW Available August 8, 2020 $1,800.00/month $1,800.00 Security Deposit $35.00/ Application $500.00 Non-refundable Cleaning Fee Check out this home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SWAN
110 Indiana Ave. NW
110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SWAN
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1495 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SWAN
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
839 Fremont Ave NW
839 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
839 Fremont Available 08/01/20 You will love this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasting beautiful woodwork. Two bedrooms downstairs with living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SWAN
257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2
257 Gold Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Includes utilities! Have a look at this spacious and freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the casual SWAN neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
1012 Powers Ave NW
1012 Powers Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
Available 06/19/20 Completely remodeled 3-4 bedroom home with 2 stall detached garage just 1 1/2 mile from downtown Grand Rapids.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
544 Milwaukee Ave NW
544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Large two bedroom lower apartment with living and dining room. Close to downtown campus. $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE384368)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Grand
1245 Garfield Ave NW
1245 Garfield Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT Available 08/07/20 1245 Garfield Ave. NW $1,500.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside Connection
1804 Richmond St. NW
1804 Richmond Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with washer/dryer - Inside this two bedroom home you will find freshly painted walls and hard wood flooring. Enjoy the Four season sun porch that over looks the spacious back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grandville, the median rent is $599 for a studio, $734 for a 1-bedroom, $891 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,262 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grandville, check out our monthly Grandville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grandville area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grandville from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Holland.