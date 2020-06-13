/
5 Apartments for rent in Holland, MI📍
Maplewood
6 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
5 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$958
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
5 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
303 E 14th St
303 East 14th Street, Holland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Feel right at home in this bright three bedroom home! The front porch provides a welcoming entrance and bonus mud room to keep those coats and shoes out of the large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Holland
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Holland, the median rent is $614 for a studio, $752 for a 1-bedroom, $913 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,293 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Holland, check out our monthly Holland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Holland area include Hope College, Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, and Grand Rapids Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holland from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Forest Hills, and Kentwood.