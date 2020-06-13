84 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Life in Kalamazoo

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away!