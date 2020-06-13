Apartment List
/
MI
/
kalamazoo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

📍
Arcadia
Vine
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,020
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
955 Bellevue Pl
955 Bellevue Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020! Very clean house. Excellent Location close to downtown, 5 Minute walk to Kalamazoo College. Many students living on this street.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
514 Walnut Ct Apt 3
514 Walnut Court, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Upper level one bedroom apartment. Close to WMU and K College. Stove, refrigerator, garbage and water/sewer included. $200 non refundable cleaing fee. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5438547)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
Kenbrooke Court Condominiums
3506 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Townhouse style 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo, near WMU, with central air, private entrance, enclosed patio, stove, frig, dishwasher, assigned parking, community pool and site laundry. (RLNE5743994)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 S Park St
708 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
2500 sqft
Available 08/12/20 Available August 2020 If you are looking for large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, a hug unique attic bedroom, wood floors, and a large living room spaces. The home at 708 South Park will meet your needs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
710 S Park St
710 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
Available 08/12/20 With beautiful historic architecture and plenty of parking 710 Park is a classic old home. With it's beautiful historic pillars in the main living room this property stands out from the rest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1220 W North St
1220 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
1220 W North St Available 08/03/20 Great home near K College and WMU campuses. Available 08/03/2020 Close to downtown and West Main attractions, great neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1143 W Lovell St
1143 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 Year Lease, Not available until 8/3/2019-8/2/2020 Four Bedroom, One Full Bath, Open Floor Plan, $400 Per Bedroom, Directly Across The Street From K College Walking Distance To Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo College, 3-4 Off Street

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1202 W North St
1202 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sloan
1 Unit Available
832 W Kalamazoo Ave
832 West Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Many Memories can be made in this house! 832 W. Kalamazoo Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
714 S Park St
714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house! 714 S Park St Kalamazoo, MI 49007 6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
1322 Sutherland Ave
1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
708 McCourtie St
708 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 McCourtie Available 08/05/20 Available August 2021. Newly remodeled home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updates include hardwood floors, fresh paint, washer, dryer, dishwasher and a fenced in patio. Ample off-street parking is included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.

Median Rent in Kalamazoo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kalamazoo is $717, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $891.
Studio
$584
1 Bed
$717
2 Beds
$891
3+ Beds
$1,213
City GuideKalamazoo
Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...
Life in Kalamazoo

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away!

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kalamazoo rents held steady over the past month

Kalamazoo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Kalamazoo.
    • While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Kalamazoo?
    In Kalamazoo, the median rent is $584 for a studio, $717 for a 1-bedroom, $891 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,213 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kalamazoo, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Kalamazoo?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kalamazoo include Arcadia, and Vine.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kalamazoo?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kalamazoo area include Kalamazoo College, Western Michigan University, Indiana University-South Bend, Cornerstone University, and Grand Rapids Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kalamazoo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kalamazoo from include Grand Rapids, South Bend, Mishawaka, Wyoming, and Battle Creek.

    Similar Pages

    Kalamazoo 1 BedroomsKalamazoo 2 Bedrooms
    Kalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Dog Friendly Apartments
    Kalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Arcadia
    Vine