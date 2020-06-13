84 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI📍
Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.
Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.
Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.
On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.
Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!
So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away!
June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Kalamazoo rents held steady over the past month
Kalamazoo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Michigan
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
- Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Kalamazoo.
- While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.