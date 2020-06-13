/
springfield
18 Apartments for rent in Springfield, MI📍
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.
10 Oneita St
10 Oneita Street North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$395
1370 sqft
FIXER UPPER. BUY THIS HOUSE FOR LESS THAN RENT! Sold As-Is. Buyer to do repairs. No Bank Qualifying. Land Contract. Property Tax & Insurance Included. Fill out an application at www.mychome.com
25 Kimber Avenue
25 Kimber Ave, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
Updated one bedroom, one bath all brick duplex. Full basement, Battle Creek Schools. Call today! $300 non refundable cleaning fee.
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.
563 Garrison Avenue
563 Garrison Avenue, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Take your standard of living to the next level with this luxury apartment that offers everything you deserve and more. Garrison Pines is more than just a place to live; it's a place you can truly call home.
25 Convis St Apt 28
25 Convis Street, Battle Creek, MI
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Also includes balcony, air conditioning, car port and so much more. We welcome Section 8. Rent is $750 if you do direct pay you would receive a $50.00 rent credit.
44 Chestnut
44 Chestnut Street, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom, one bath apartment in a four unit. Large apartment with heat, garbage and water/sewer included. Coin laundry in building. Battle Creek Schools. $300 non refundable cleaning fee.
53 Wren Street
53 Wren St, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
One bedroom, one bath apartment in a four-plex. Owner provides snow removal, lawn care, gas, garbage and water and sewer. Tenant pays electric. Stove and refrigerator included. Battle Creek schools. Off street parking. Available immediately.
1835 W Michigan Avenue
1835 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry.
75 W Fountain Street
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee.
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
15 Cliff St
15 Cliff Street, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1634 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - (RLNE3985207)
6440 N 39th Street
6440 North 39th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5 Bedrooms
Currently occupied, available 7/1/20. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Springfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Aquinas College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, and Battle Creek.