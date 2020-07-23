/
122 Apartments for rent in Kent County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$643
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
SUMMER BLOWOUT SPECIAL! 1 Bedrooms starting at $1,400. 2 bedrooms starting at $1,600 on select apartment homes!Must move in by August 10th.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$801
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$976
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$921
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
864 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
14 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$984
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
106 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,257
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
959 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
6 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,473
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
5 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,150
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
8 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
3 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$843
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,070
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
9 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
8 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,052
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
25 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,093
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
9 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
35 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
41 Units Available
Michigan Oaks
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$876
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
40 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,139
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kent County area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
