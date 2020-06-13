19 Apartments for rent in Battle Creek, MI📍
1 of 59
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 53
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 14
The third largest city in Michigan, Battle Creek is located in the southwest region of the Great Lakes state. The quality of life in Battle Creek is extraordinary and the crime rate is very low. Parks, trails and outdoor recreation are huge with many of the 52,000 locals and one of the most appealing facts about the city, aside from the views, is that affordability of living is a part of life in Battle Creek.
Searching for the perfect apartment in “Cereal City” can be fun considering the area is filled with great things to do and has a variety of different style apartment, condo, townhome options. Upgraded apartments with all the bells and whistles (think pools, parking, fireplaces, gym memberships, and views) are par for the course here and don’t come with a hefty price tag. The median rental price is less than the state standard (about $690) and you can snag a 2 BR unit for around $600. Did we mention most rental prices include utilities?! Life in Battle Creek just keeps getting better, huh?
Want to test the waters before signing a long term lease? No sweat. Many of the local apartment rentals allow short term leases, so you don’t have to get stuck in a contract downtown if you are more of a suburban/north end kinda guy. However, if a de-luxe apartment in the sky is a dream of yours, historic downtown Battle Creek is your destination. Living down here is not only affordable, in luxury apartment standards, but the rental properties, like Battle Creek Towers, offer views, short term leases, hardwood floors, underground parking, and upgraded, pet-friendly units.
Whether you live with your family in the north end, prefer getting back to nature in the south end or want to whoop it up in the newly renovated downtown area, there is a spot for you…and your little dog too. That’s right, some apartments in Battle Creek are pretty pet friendly and are willing to accept those four-legged roommates with a bit of a deposit and some weight restrictions (of course - sorry Clifford!).
Though it does have strong factory roots, Battle Creek is about much more than just cereal. Festivals, culture and a revitalized downtown help to make the city a perfectly balanced place to live. Best of luck on your apartment search!
June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report. Battle Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Battle Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Battle Creek rents declined over the past month
Battle Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Battle Creek stand at $697 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. Battle Creek's year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Michigan
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Battle Creek, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
- Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Battle Creek rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Battle Creek, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Battle Creek is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Battle Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Battle Creek.
- While Battle Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Battle Creek than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Battle Creek.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.