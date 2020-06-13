AL
/
MI
/
battle creek
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Battle Creek, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
4 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Convis St Apt 28
25 Convis Street, Battle Creek, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Also includes balcony, air conditioning, car port and so much more. We welcome Section 8. Rent is $750 if you do direct pay you would receive a $50.00 rent credit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Oneita St
10 Oneita Street North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$395
1370 sqft
FIXER UPPER. BUY THIS HOUSE FOR LESS THAN RENT! Sold As-Is. Buyer to do repairs. No Bank Qualifying. Land Contract. Property Tax & Insurance Included. Fill out an application at www.mychome.com

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
44 Chestnut
44 Chestnut Street, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom, one bath apartment in a four unit. Large apartment with heat, garbage and water/sewer included. Coin laundry in building. Battle Creek Schools. $300 non refundable cleaning fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
53 Wren Street
53 Wren St, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
One bedroom, one bath apartment in a four-plex. Owner provides snow removal, lawn care, gas, garbage and water and sewer. Tenant pays electric. Stove and refrigerator included. Battle Creek schools. Off street parking. Available immediately.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1835 W Michigan Avenue
1835 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 Kimber Avenue
25 Kimber Ave, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
Updated one bedroom, one bath all brick duplex. Full basement, Battle Creek Schools. Call today! $300 non refundable cleaning fee.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
75 W Fountain Street
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.

1 of 53

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 Cliff St
15 Cliff Street, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1634 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - (RLNE3985207)
Results within 1 mile of Battle Creek
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
6 Units Available
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
563 Garrison Avenue
563 Garrison Avenue, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Take your standard of living to the next level with this luxury apartment that offers everything you deserve and more. Garrison Pines is more than just a place to live; it's a place you can truly call home.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Creek

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6440 N 39th Street
6440 North 39th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently occupied, available 7/1/20. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5140 11 Mile Rd
5140 11 Mile Road, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
998 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Burlington. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, yard, attached 1 car garage and a huge storage building .

Median Rent in Battle Creek

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Battle Creek is $697, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $870.
Studio
$560
1 Bed
$697
2 Beds
$870
3+ Beds
$1,152
City GuideBattle CreekSo you are looking for a humble abode in Battle Creek that looks nice but won’t break the bank? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Finding an apartment for rent in “Cereal City” (home to the Kellogg family and cereal factory) is relatively easy and surprisingly affordable. Home to swanky hi-rise condos and cozy townhomes and apartments, Battle Creek has the ideal rental property for you. Just take a gander at some of our listings.
Life in Battle Creek
+

The third largest city in Michigan, Battle Creek is located in the southwest region of the Great Lakes state. The quality of life in Battle Creek is extraordinary and the crime rate is very low. Parks, trails and outdoor recreation are huge with many of the 52,000 locals and one of the most appealing facts about the city, aside from the views, is that affordability of living is a part of life in Battle Creek.

Searching for the perfect apartment in “Cereal City” can be fun considering the area is filled with great things to do and has a variety of different style apartment, condo, townhome options. Upgraded apartments with all the bells and whistles (think pools, parking, fireplaces, gym memberships, and views) are par for the course here and don’t come with a hefty price tag. The median rental price is less than the state standard (about $690) and you can snag a 2 BR unit for around $600. Did we mention most rental prices include utilities?! Life in Battle Creek just keeps getting better, huh?

Want to test the waters before signing a long term lease? No sweat. Many of the local apartment rentals allow short term leases, so you don’t have to get stuck in a contract downtown if you are more of a suburban/north end kinda guy. However, if a de-luxe apartment in the sky is a dream of yours, historic downtown Battle Creek is your destination. Living down here is not only affordable, in luxury apartment standards, but the rental properties, like Battle Creek Towers, offer views, short term leases, hardwood floors, underground parking, and upgraded, pet-friendly units.

Whether you live with your family in the north end, prefer getting back to nature in the south end or want to whoop it up in the newly renovated downtown area, there is a spot for you…and your little dog too. That’s right, some apartments in Battle Creek are pretty pet friendly and are willing to accept those four-legged roommates with a bit of a deposit and some weight restrictions (of course - sorry Clifford!).

Though it does have strong factory roots, Battle Creek is about much more than just cereal. Festivals, culture and a revitalized downtown help to make the city a perfectly balanced place to live. Best of luck on your apartment search!

Read More
Rent Report
Battle Creek

June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report. Battle Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Battle Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Battle Creek rents declined over the past month

Battle Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Battle Creek stand at $697 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. Battle Creek's year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Battle Creek, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Battle Creek rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Battle Creek, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Battle Creek is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Battle Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Battle Creek.
    • While Battle Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Battle Creek than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Battle Creek.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Battle Creek?
    In Battle Creek, the median rent is $560 for a studio, $697 for a 1-bedroom, $870 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,152 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Battle Creek, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Battle Creek?
    Some of the colleges located in the Battle Creek area include Kellogg Community College, Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Battle Creek?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Battle Creek from include Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, and East Lansing.

    Similar Pages

    Battle Creek 2 BedroomsBattle Creek Apartments with BalconyBattle Creek Apartments with Parking

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIEast Lansing, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MIEast Grand Rapids, MISpringfield, MIDeWitt, MIPortland, MIPortage, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Kellogg Community CollegeKalamazoo CollegeCornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community CollegeAquinas College