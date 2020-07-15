Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

6 Apartments For Rent Near Hope College

4 Units Available
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1078 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,

1 Unit Available
Holland Heights
814 Paw Paw Drive
814 Paw Paw Drive, Holland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1623 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a well-located neighborhood close to Holland and Zeeland. This 3-bedroom ranch on a corner lot has a fairly new stove, washer and dryer, enclosed back porch, nice old woodwork and a lot of built-in charm.

1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.

1 Unit Available
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!

1 Unit Available
Midtown
324 Central Ave
324 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1940 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.

1 Unit Available
Midtown
330 Central Ave
330 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.

