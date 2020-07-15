/
GRCC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
70 Apartments For Rent Near Grand Rapids Community College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,480
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
984 sqft
Move in by July 25th and receive $500 off your move in on select apartment homes!. In addition, apply within 24 hours of your tour and we will waive the administration fee of $250.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
8 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,243
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
9 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,454
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
Homes at River's Edge
1001 N Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
816 sqft
1001 Monroe NW Apt. 405 Available 11/06/20 The Huron | One Bedroom - River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, Michigan is a brand new apartment building that is located on the river at 1001 N. Monroe Avenue just north of Downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
6 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,217
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
4 Units Available
Belknap Lookout
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,056
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated September 7 at 04:29 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$995
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
2 Units Available
East Hills
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE67459)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hills
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Creston
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast
155 Burr Oak Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1208 sqft
Old-world charm fills this Northeast home boasting tons of character from a bygone era. Step into the old-world charm of this beautiful Northeast Grand Rapids home featuring beautiful wood work, hardwood floors, and a spacious, flowing floor plan.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest
600 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 600 Monroe Ave NW! Fully renovated condo in the heart of Grand Rapids. This beautiful second story Studio unit holds true to the originality of the building with wood floors, exposed brick walls and tall ceilings with exposed beams.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hill
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.