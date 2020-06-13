137 Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI📍
Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise.
Being only minutes from the city center of Grand Rapids, Kentwood rental property is often sought out merely for its close proximity to the giant nearby city. Not only do residents get the benefits of being within a short drive to Grand Rapids, but they're also privy to a lower crime rate and smaller population density than the big city. After all, do you honestly want to be consistently caught up in Grand Rapids traffic? If your answer is anything other than a resounding "no," you may have some issues to work out. In the mean time, however, you'll definitely want to do a little prep work if you're hoping to land an apartment or home for rent in the Kentwood area.
When to start looking
If we're being completely honest, you really don't have to start looking for apartments in the area too far in advance. While well over a third of all residents in the city are renters, there are still plenty of residencies to go around. In fact, you could probably land a place in a week or so if you started checking around. Keep in mind, though, that the amount of preparation you put in will likely be highly correlated to how much you end up enjoying your new home. Seriously people, have you ever just purchased the first car you saw without even looking at others? If so, we apologize for your luck. Don't make that mistake here. Put at least a month into searching and finding the best apartments or rental homes and your hard work will definitely pay off.
When to make the move
If there's one thing you need to know about Kentwood, it's that it can get insanely cold here. In reality, that's pretty much going to be the only thing that could really make your move less than appealing. Even during the summer months, average low temperatures dip into the lower 60s, and when winter hits, these average temps can go below 20 degrees. Your personal preferences may be different, but most people like to avoid frostbite or losing control of their vehicle on icy patches of highway while moving. So pack that parka and practice your winter driving.
What to bring along
While there are definitely places to go around in Kentwood, it doesn't mean that landlords are willing to take in everyone. It never hurts to bring your references and you should always show up prepared with proof of income and your credit history.
If you look at a map of Kentwood, you'll notice that it has an irregular shape; but there are still a few very defined areas in the city. When you're seeking out a place to live in the city, you should definitely break your search down into these areas, and when you find one that suits you, use an apartment locator in the area. Oh, and don't think that any of these spots don't have their own little perks. In reality, you'd likely be happy with living in just about any of these areas.
Burton Street: This northernmost part of Kentwood has a nice combination of nature and industry. Head over to the Forest Meadows Park or the Ecosystem Preserve for a taste of nature. Oh, nature makes you sick? That's strange, but you can luckily just hit Interstate 96 and head on out of there.
City Center: This central area in Kentwood is where you want to focus your search for apartments if you want to be near everything. Heck, there are two malls, the Centerpointe Mall and Woodland Mall, within a stone's throw of each other.
Eastern Avenue: Ironically in the west of the city, the Eastern Avenue area is highly residential, but that doesn't mean there's nothing else there. You're actually near several shops, a CVS Pharmacy, and even the gorgeous Kelloggsville Park; so get out of the house every once in a while!
Southeast Kentwood: This portion of Kentwood has large areas of unoccupied land, but you'll be very close to your neighbors in the actual subdivisions. Add that to ease of access to both Paul B. Henry Freeway and Spectrum Health Center, and you've got just about every necessity you could ever need.
There's obviously plenty to do a little ways north in Grand Rapids, and most people take advantage of that fact frequently. Seriously, though, don't you want to be able to do a few things inside of your own city? After all, you can't live vicariously through Grand Rapids forever. Luckily, you don't have to since Kentwood has numerous activities and attractions that you can enjoy. Sure, it's fun to loaf around watching "The Jerry Springer Show" once you've settled in your furnished apartment in the area, but you should get out and enjoy yourself every so often as well.
Amazing Shopping Opportunities
As already mentioned, there are two large malls in Kentwood side by side, but you'll literally be surprised by all of the stores in Woodland Mall. From JCPenney and Macy's to Banana Republic and the Pottery Barn, there's not much you won't find in the mall. Stop being such a homebody and make a day out of it!
Catch a Flick in Town
Many people think it'd be necessary to drive to the nearby larger city to find a decent theater, but many people would be wrong. The Celebration! Cinema, and no that's not a spelling error, has 14 different screens and a pleasant art house setting that will make you feel more cultured than you probably are.
Amazing Community Events
Kentwood holds frequent community events that are just some of the most enjoyable things you'll ever experience. On Independence Day, for instance, they provide fireworks, a parade, a carnival, musical entertainment, and even an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. If that's not enough to get you out of bed in the morning, you might as well sleep until noon.
Feel Like a Master
Ever dream of playing in the Masters? Well that won't happen here. You can, however, sign up for nine holes on the Kentwood Golf Outing with three of your friends. Of course, this means you need to make some local friends, so get to it!