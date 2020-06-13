137 Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI

Moving to Kentwood

Being only minutes from the city center of Grand Rapids, Kentwood rental property is often sought out merely for its close proximity to the giant nearby city. Not only do residents get the benefits of being within a short drive to Grand Rapids, but they're also privy to a lower crime rate and smaller population density than the big city. After all, do you honestly want to be consistently caught up in Grand Rapids traffic? If your answer is anything other than a resounding "no," you may have some issues to work out. In the mean time, however, you'll definitely want to do a little prep work if you're hoping to land an apartment or home for rent in the Kentwood area.

When to start looking

If we're being completely honest, you really don't have to start looking for apartments in the area too far in advance. While well over a third of all residents in the city are renters, there are still plenty of residencies to go around. In fact, you could probably land a place in a week or so if you started checking around. Keep in mind, though, that the amount of preparation you put in will likely be highly correlated to how much you end up enjoying your new home. Seriously people, have you ever just purchased the first car you saw without even looking at others? If so, we apologize for your luck. Don't make that mistake here. Put at least a month into searching and finding the best apartments or rental homes and your hard work will definitely pay off.

When to make the move

If there's one thing you need to know about Kentwood, it's that it can get insanely cold here. In reality, that's pretty much going to be the only thing that could really make your move less than appealing. Even during the summer months, average low temperatures dip into the lower 60s, and when winter hits, these average temps can go below 20 degrees. Your personal preferences may be different, but most people like to avoid frostbite or losing control of their vehicle on icy patches of highway while moving. So pack that parka and practice your winter driving.

What to bring along

While there are definitely places to go around in Kentwood, it doesn't mean that landlords are willing to take in everyone. It never hurts to bring your references and you should always show up prepared with proof of income and your credit history.