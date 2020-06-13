Apartment List
/
MI
/
kentwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Kentwood, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Cove Apartments
5310 Kellogg Woods Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
1 Bedroom
$827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Kellogg Cove Apartments in Kentwood, MI. Our tranquil setting, with serene natural water vistas and lush landscaping, is sure to complement your busy lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1822 sqft
Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room.

1 of 3

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 17

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.
Results within 1 mile of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6118 Campus Park Ave SE
6118 Campus Park Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This Duplex in a nice area on a cul-de-sac near kentwood High School.Close to M-6 and strip mall the and movie theater. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE223547)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Kentwood
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,231
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$686
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$737
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
City GuideKentwood
Kentwood was incorporated solely as a means to prevent the nearby cities of Wyoming and Grand Rapids from completely annexing all of the land in the area.

Once known as Paris Township, the city of Kentwood was part of an area where an acre of land was being sold for $1.25 in 1820. The price of land has obviously gone up since that time, but this hasn't prevented a steady influx of new residents from coming into the city. In fact, there was a population increase of nearly 20% during the '90s, and although the rate of growth has slowed since that time, the population has continues to rise.

Moving to Kentwood

Being only minutes from the city center of Grand Rapids, Kentwood rental property is often sought out merely for its close proximity to the giant nearby city. Not only do residents get the benefits of being within a short drive to Grand Rapids, but they're also privy to a lower crime rate and smaller population density than the big city. After all, do you honestly want to be consistently caught up in Grand Rapids traffic? If your answer is anything other than a resounding "no," you may have some issues to work out. In the mean time, however, you'll definitely want to do a little prep work if you're hoping to land an apartment or home for rent in the Kentwood area.

When to start looking

If we're being completely honest, you really don't have to start looking for apartments in the area too far in advance. While well over a third of all residents in the city are renters, there are still plenty of residencies to go around. In fact, you could probably land a place in a week or so if you started checking around. Keep in mind, though, that the amount of preparation you put in will likely be highly correlated to how much you end up enjoying your new home. Seriously people, have you ever just purchased the first car you saw without even looking at others? If so, we apologize for your luck. Don't make that mistake here. Put at least a month into searching and finding the best apartments or rental homes and your hard work will definitely pay off.

When to make the move

If there's one thing you need to know about Kentwood, it's that it can get insanely cold here. In reality, that's pretty much going to be the only thing that could really make your move less than appealing. Even during the summer months, average low temperatures dip into the lower 60s, and when winter hits, these average temps can go below 20 degrees. Your personal preferences may be different, but most people like to avoid frostbite or losing control of their vehicle on icy patches of highway while moving. So pack that parka and practice your winter driving.

What to bring along

While there are definitely places to go around in Kentwood, it doesn't mean that landlords are willing to take in everyone. It never hurts to bring your references and you should always show up prepared with proof of income and your credit history.

Kentwood Neighborhoods

If you look at a map of Kentwood, you'll notice that it has an irregular shape; but there are still a few very defined areas in the city. When you're seeking out a place to live in the city, you should definitely break your search down into these areas, and when you find one that suits you, use an apartment locator in the area. Oh, and don't think that any of these spots don't have their own little perks. In reality, you'd likely be happy with living in just about any of these areas.

Burton Street: This northernmost part of Kentwood has a nice combination of nature and industry. Head over to the Forest Meadows Park or the Ecosystem Preserve for a taste of nature. Oh, nature makes you sick? That's strange, but you can luckily just hit Interstate 96 and head on out of there.

City Center: This central area in Kentwood is where you want to focus your search for apartments if you want to be near everything. Heck, there are two malls, the Centerpointe Mall and Woodland Mall, within a stone's throw of each other.

Eastern Avenue: Ironically in the west of the city, the Eastern Avenue area is highly residential, but that doesn't mean there's nothing else there. You're actually near several shops, a CVS Pharmacy, and even the gorgeous Kelloggsville Park; so get out of the house every once in a while!

Southeast Kentwood: This portion of Kentwood has large areas of unoccupied land, but you'll be very close to your neighbors in the actual subdivisions. Add that to ease of access to both Paul B. Henry Freeway and Spectrum Health Center, and you've got just about every necessity you could ever need.

Living in Kentwood

There's obviously plenty to do a little ways north in Grand Rapids, and most people take advantage of that fact frequently. Seriously, though, don't you want to be able to do a few things inside of your own city? After all, you can't live vicariously through Grand Rapids forever. Luckily, you don't have to since Kentwood has numerous activities and attractions that you can enjoy. Sure, it's fun to loaf around watching "The Jerry Springer Show" once you've settled in your furnished apartment in the area, but you should get out and enjoy yourself every so often as well.

Amazing Shopping Opportunities

As already mentioned, there are two large malls in Kentwood side by side, but you'll literally be surprised by all of the stores in Woodland Mall. From JCPenney and Macy's to Banana Republic and the Pottery Barn, there's not much you won't find in the mall. Stop being such a homebody and make a day out of it!

Catch a Flick in Town

Many people think it'd be necessary to drive to the nearby larger city to find a decent theater, but many people would be wrong. The Celebration! Cinema, and no that's not a spelling error, has 14 different screens and a pleasant art house setting that will make you feel more cultured than you probably are.

Amazing Community Events

Kentwood holds frequent community events that are just some of the most enjoyable things you'll ever experience. On Independence Day, for instance, they provide fireworks, a parade, a carnival, musical entertainment, and even an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. If that's not enough to get you out of bed in the morning, you might as well sleep until noon.

Feel Like a Master

Ever dream of playing in the Masters? Well that won't happen here. You can, however, sign up for nine holes on the Kentwood Golf Outing with three of your friends. Of course, this means you need to make some local friends, so get to it!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kentwood?
The average rent price for Kentwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kentwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Kentwood area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kentwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kentwood from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Holland.

Similar Pages

Kentwood 1 BedroomsKentwood 2 Bedrooms
Kentwood Apartments with BalconyKentwood Apartments with Parking
Kentwood Pet Friendly Places