Hidden Creek Apartments
Hidden Creek Apartments

1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE · (616) 209-3115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Northeast Grand Rapids

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1520-H · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1528-G · Avail. Aug 26

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Just minutes from Downtown Grand Rapids, Hidden Creek Apartments offers residents the life of leisure with the convenience of restaurants, shopping and entertainment at your fingertips. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offer unique floor plans equipped with washer/dryers, large bedrooms/baths and your own private garage. Enjoy beautiful wooded surroundings with our wonderful amenities and experience all that Grand Rapids has to offer. &nbsp; Check out our resident testimonials; http://youtu.be/zoWIm-I4UAU?t=1s &nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; Hidden Creek is a continuing proud sponsor of: &nbsp;Laugh Fest, Fifth Third River Bank Run, and ARTPRIZE. &nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $0 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per household
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300 per Dog
limit: 2 pets maximum
Cats
fee: $200 per Cat
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Street. One car private garage included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Creek Apartments have any available units?
Hidden Creek Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Creek Apartments have?
Some of Hidden Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Hidden Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Hidden Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hidden Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
