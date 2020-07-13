Amenities
Just minutes from Downtown Grand Rapids, Hidden Creek Apartments offers residents the life of leisure with the convenience of restaurants, shopping and entertainment at your fingertips. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offer unique floor plans equipped with washer/dryers, large bedrooms/baths and your own private garage. Enjoy beautiful wooded surroundings with our wonderful amenities and experience all that Grand Rapids has to offer. Check out our resident testimonials; http://youtu.be/zoWIm-I4UAU?t=1s Hidden Creek is a continuing proud sponsor of: Laugh Fest, Fifth Third River Bank Run, and ARTPRIZE.