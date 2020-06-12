/
6 Apartments for rent in Big Rapids, MI📍
218 Second Avenue
218 2nd Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1056 sqft
218 Second Avenue Available 08/15/20 218 Second Ave. - Description Template: Welcome to this three bedroom, one bathroom house. Large yard and plenty of parking. Tenant has to pay the utilities. Washer and dryer included in the unit.
303 South Michigan Ave
303 South Michigan Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
2500 sqft
apartment for rent - friendly place to live (RLNE3751787)
311 Morrison Street, Apt 12
311 Morrison Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Two bedroom apartment Apartment building
506 S Michigan #2
506 South Michigan Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Close to campus. Tenant to pay electric. Lawn/snow included. Main floor unit & very close to campus and downtown! Tenant pays electric. Gas, water/sewer/trash, lawn mowing & snow plowing included.
418 Woodward Ave.
418 Woodward Avenue, Big Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Tenant pays gas, electric and share of water/sewer/trash. Lawn/snow included. Laundry hook ups on site. Large home!!!!
Results within 5 miles of Big Rapids
11378 190th Ave.
11378 190th Avenue, Mecosta County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Waterfront Single family home - Property Id: 268325 Waterfront on Muskegon River and Roger's Pond. Well kept family home. Upper deck and lower patio. Full appliances including washer dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Big Rapids rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Big Rapids area include Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Big Rapids from include Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Northview, East Grand Rapids, and Rockford.