WMICH
35 Apartments For Rent Near WMU
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$765
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.
Vine
715 Village St
715 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Great off street parking! Two living rooms and large kitchen with french doors to fenced in patio. Vine neighborhood student living at its very best. (RLNE191355)
Vine
1121 Oak St
1121 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house with many updates. Features free laundry, off-street parking, new kitchen and bathrooms, nice hardwood floors, dishwasher, spacious bedrooms and a great location. Email, or text for more information or a showing.
Knollwood
1113 Kimbark Ave
1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen.
West Douglas
1121 W North St
1121 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/03/20 Available 08/03/2020 Close to WMU and K College campuses and downtown, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fiber optic internet available. Central AC, hardwood floors, fenced yard and 1 car garage.
Vine
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.
Central Business District
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.
Vine
823 Oakland Dr
823 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
823 Available 08/17/20 Available late August 2020, Right across the street from WMU.
West Douglas
1316 Summit Ave
1316 Summit Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great home near WMU and K College campuses. downtown kalamazoo and West Main amenities. Available 08/03/2020: 4 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, dishwasher, garbage disposal and AC. Gas range and over the range microwave.
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.
Westwood
1814 Academy St
1814 Academy St, Westwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment. Large living room, dining room, kitchen. Air conditioning, storage space in basement, laundry inside unut. one car garage plus additional parking outside. Call today for a showing! (RLNE3833497)
Vine
520 McCourtie St
520 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Student Housing for the Fall! Available after August 1, 2020. CALL MARK FOR A SHOWING! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 92% high efficiency furnace with central air! Dishwasher, washer and dryer with free soft water.
Vine
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.
West Douglas
637 Denner St
637 Denner Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/19 Large fenced yard. Two bed up with full bath and wet bar area. Two bed and full bath down. One car attached garage. Back patio area. 4 to 5 bedrooms. 2 enclosed porches. (RLNE3287963)
Vine
616 Cedar St
616 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2266 sqft
616 Cedar St Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 Victorian house located in the Vine neighborhood! 5 large bedrooms, 3 baths with wood floors throughout.
Vine
719 McCourtie St
719 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Close to campus. Washer and dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Central air. Off street parking for 4 cars. 3 to 4 bedrooms. (RLNE4937696)
Vine
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.