Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2749 Tall Trees Ave
2749 Tall Trees Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2656 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4212 Branch Avenue
4212 Branch Avenue, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
625 S Shore Drive
625 South Shore Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level in Portage. Open floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4214 Branch Avenue
4214 Branch Ave, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom, one bath in updated duplex. New flooring, paint, windows and roof. The eat in kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Lawn/snow and water/sewer included. Great Portage location. New storage shed. Shared washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2759 Glenalmond Drive
2759 Glenalmond Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3860 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7335 Oldenburg Lane
7335 Oldenburg Lane, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Currently occupied, available July 1. Four bedroom Ashton Farms neighborhood home in Portage. Open floor plan & vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with space for eating area & bar for casual dining. Stainless appliances. Sun room with sliders to the porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3
1080 East Kilgore Road, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
$500
100 sqft
Convenient single room for rent off Kilgore Road. Close to Meijer, the airport, restaurants, and only a 10 minute drive to Western's Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Portage

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11038 Portage Road
11038 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
You are greeted by a common entrance leading to this newer 1 bedroom condo. The kitchen provides ample counter space with stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
742 W Kilgore Road
742 West Kilgore Road, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Clean 2 bedroom, one bath condo in great location! Upgraded kitchen and bath, upgraded lighting, upgraded interior doors and hardware. Corner unit with balcony close to shopping, schools and bus line.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
10477 S Sprinkle Road - 1
10477 Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Upper unit apartment with great light and beautiful country views all around.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Avenue Apartments
750 Pleasant Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
650 sqft
Spacious bedrooms Formal Dining Area Balcony Air Conditioning Laundry Facilities (RLNE4402389)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Westnedge
1 Unit Available
308 Pierce Ave
308 Pierce Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1854 sqft
- Don't miss this stunning home with massive space and upgrades galore. Beautifully remodeled, well kept, and ready to go! Located in Kalamazoo off Westnedge Ave, this home features 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Portage
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Countryside Apartments
7086 West Kl Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
Studio
$650
- (RLNE4024455)
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,020
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
509 Walnut Ct
509 Walnut Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1776 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Historic 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home located downtown within blocks of the Kalamazoo Mall and Central Business District.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
813 Hoffman Ct
813 Hoffman Court, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,075
935 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Cute Renovated Bungalow on Hoffman Court. Located off Locust Street in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood. This location is quiet, yet close to all the Vine Neighborhood amenities. A very short distance to WMU and K-College.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Vine
1 Unit Available
827 W Cedar St
827 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,485
1688 sqft
FALL LEASING 2020! 827 Cedar Street is located near the corner of Davis and Cedar, which is just east of campus and near the Lovell bus stop that runs to campus.

Median Rent in Portage

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Portage is $761, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $946.
Studio
$621
1 Bed
$761
2 Beds
$946
3+ Beds
$1,289
City GuidePortage
Located in the heart of Kalamazoo County, Portage, Michigan is home to manufacturing plants for a number of major corporations. But that's not all that's in Portage; the city is also prized by locals for its huge network of historic parks and bike trails.

With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there.

Moving to Portage

Whether you're looking for rental houses, apartments or condos for rent in Portage, you'll have a big selection to choose from at a variety of price points, so the best thing you can do is take a scouting trip to find a location that you like. By identifying a specific area of town, your search for apartments will go much more smoothly. The good news is that Portage isn't a tourist destination, so you don't have to get on a waiting list and hope somebody moves so you can find a decent place to live. On the flip side, places for rent are always in demand, so if you find something you like, you might need to make a quick decision so that someone else won't get it. Likewise, all bills paid apartments are a dying breed and something of a rarity, but Portage is the type of city where you might actually be able to luck into this kind of a bargain, so keep your eyes open for deals.

There's no peak renter's season in Portage, unless you have a thing about moving during wintertime (and Portage does get its share of snow), so don't expect to see any seasonal fluctuation in either prices or availability.

Neighborhoods in Portage

Here are a few of the most popular residential areas in Portage:

Austin Lake: Located in southeast Portage, Austin Lake is one of the city's original settlements, dating to 1833. Today, it's a lovely residential section that's especially popular for its large, multi-level homes and lakeside cottages.

South Portage: In this area, you'll find a number of rental properties, so if you're looking for a house, condo or apartment for rent, this may be a good place to start.

Kenmure Drive: This neighborhood has a number of popular apartment complexes that offer units at a wide variety of price points.

Oakland Farms: One of the city's newer neighborhoods, Oakland Farms is a residential development offering housing lots and newly-constructed homes for sale.

Auburn Woods Trail: This is a beautiful residential area that features beautifully landscaped homes, as well as amenities such as wooded lots and ponds.

Living in Portage

Portage is served by the City of Kalamazoo Metro Transit, called KMetro, which has an extensive bus line running throughout Kalamazoo County. If you're into statistics, you might want to know that Portage has 147 miles of local streets and 72 miles of major streets, and if you're a realist, this will probably make you decide to go out and buy a car, if you don't already have one. Even with a comprehensive bus system, it's the kind of city layout where it helps to have a car, bike or scooter.

The climate in Portage isn't particularly extreme, but the winters do get cold and you can expect around 65 inches of snow every winter. If you need to invest in winter gear, consider waiting until you move because you'll find that all the local stores are well-stocked with everything that you'll need.

Portage may not be as well known as a lot of other cities this size, but it's a virtual treasure trove of best-kept secret destinations. For example, aviation buffs are well aware that Portage boasts one of the coolest aeronautic history centers in the country, The Kalamazoo Air Zoo. Also known as the Kalamazoo Aviation History Museum, this museum/amusement park features fabulous displays of WWI fighter planes and other artifacts, and also offers unique interactive experiences such as simulations of B-17 bombing missions. Afterwards, you can go outside and enjoy a fantastic flight simulator rocket trip to Mars, as well as other great aeronautical-themed rides.

If you love to get out and about, you'll be glad to know that Portage has an active commercial district with plenty of local bars and restaurants to suit every taste. For instance, if you love pizza then you're in luck because Portage boasts one of the region's most popular pizza parlors, Erbelli's Gourmet Pizzeria. Here you'll find decadent pies with wood grilled smoked meats and artisan cheeses. If you crave more exotic fare, check out the locals' favorite Fieldstone Grill, where you can enjoy delicacies such as citrus and curry salmon cakes, cheese fondue and cheese ravioli with sausage vodka cream sauce. For classic Americana cuisine, try Logan's Roadhouse, where you can get burger platters and thick hand-cut steaks.

If you're looking for a great place to have a drink, you'll want to visit Latitude 42 Brewing Company, an unpretentious, appealing tavern featuring artisan handcrafted brews. If sports bars are more your thing, you'll enjoy Burger Town Grille & Upper Deck Sports Bar, which offers plenty of screens for sports viewing as well as great burgers.

Even though you're not quite in the big city, you can still indulge your shopaholic tendencies, because Portage is home to one of the best shopping centers in the region. The Crossroads Mall features 100 nationally-known retailers and an awesome food court. You'll also find the usual assortment of mega retailers in town, including a Wal-Mart, a Sam's Club and a Target. Prefer shopping local? Check out the downtown area, where you'll find a variety of unique locally-owned stores. There's also the downtown Farmer's Market in Commerce Plaza, where you'll be able to take home baskets of homegrown produce and flowers and even craft items.

If your idea of a good time is to chase a little ball across a yard with a bag full of sticks, then you're probably a golfing fan, so you'll enjoy trips to The Moors Golf Club, a state-of-the-art members club that was designed by the legendary Arthur Hills. You'll also find a great public course at Oakland Hills Golf Club, a seasonal course designed by Lucien Axtell and Stuart Dustin that is open during the spring and summer months.

You don't have to be athletic to enjoy the great outdoors, and Portage has plenty of urban getaways, thanks to a mind-boggling 17 parks within the city limits. One of the most popular is Ramona Park, a free public beach that's open from May until September. In addition, there's a nearby wooded park that's open year-round. Another winner is the Eliason Nature Reserve, a 123-acre park featuring wetlands and superb nature trails.

Portage offers the best of both worlds: a great place to work, and a great place to live. It somehow manages to juxtapose a world of beautiful parks and nature trails alongside big city amenities without losing its own identity or civic pride. With all these qualities, Portage has its own unique, appealing vibe which is why so many of its residents consider it to be a best-kept secret among urban American cities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Portage?
In Portage, the median rent is $621 for a studio, $761 for a 1-bedroom, $946 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,289 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portage, check out our monthly Portage Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Portage?
Some of the colleges located in the Portage area include Indiana University-South Bend, Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Portage?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portage from include Grand Rapids, South Bend, Kalamazoo, Mishawaka, and Wyoming.

