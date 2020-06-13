86 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI

Living in Portage

Portage is served by the City of Kalamazoo Metro Transit, called KMetro, which has an extensive bus line running throughout Kalamazoo County. If you're into statistics, you might want to know that Portage has 147 miles of local streets and 72 miles of major streets, and if you're a realist, this will probably make you decide to go out and buy a car, if you don't already have one. Even with a comprehensive bus system, it's the kind of city layout where it helps to have a car, bike or scooter.

The climate in Portage isn't particularly extreme, but the winters do get cold and you can expect around 65 inches of snow every winter. If you need to invest in winter gear, consider waiting until you move because you'll find that all the local stores are well-stocked with everything that you'll need.

Portage may not be as well known as a lot of other cities this size, but it's a virtual treasure trove of best-kept secret destinations. For example, aviation buffs are well aware that Portage boasts one of the coolest aeronautic history centers in the country, The Kalamazoo Air Zoo. Also known as the Kalamazoo Aviation History Museum, this museum/amusement park features fabulous displays of WWI fighter planes and other artifacts, and also offers unique interactive experiences such as simulations of B-17 bombing missions. Afterwards, you can go outside and enjoy a fantastic flight simulator rocket trip to Mars, as well as other great aeronautical-themed rides.

If you love to get out and about, you'll be glad to know that Portage has an active commercial district with plenty of local bars and restaurants to suit every taste. For instance, if you love pizza then you're in luck because Portage boasts one of the region's most popular pizza parlors, Erbelli's Gourmet Pizzeria. Here you'll find decadent pies with wood grilled smoked meats and artisan cheeses. If you crave more exotic fare, check out the locals' favorite Fieldstone Grill, where you can enjoy delicacies such as citrus and curry salmon cakes, cheese fondue and cheese ravioli with sausage vodka cream sauce. For classic Americana cuisine, try Logan's Roadhouse, where you can get burger platters and thick hand-cut steaks.

If you're looking for a great place to have a drink, you'll want to visit Latitude 42 Brewing Company, an unpretentious, appealing tavern featuring artisan handcrafted brews. If sports bars are more your thing, you'll enjoy Burger Town Grille & Upper Deck Sports Bar, which offers plenty of screens for sports viewing as well as great burgers.

Even though you're not quite in the big city, you can still indulge your shopaholic tendencies, because Portage is home to one of the best shopping centers in the region. The Crossroads Mall features 100 nationally-known retailers and an awesome food court. You'll also find the usual assortment of mega retailers in town, including a Wal-Mart, a Sam's Club and a Target. Prefer shopping local? Check out the downtown area, where you'll find a variety of unique locally-owned stores. There's also the downtown Farmer's Market in Commerce Plaza, where you'll be able to take home baskets of homegrown produce and flowers and even craft items.

If your idea of a good time is to chase a little ball across a yard with a bag full of sticks, then you're probably a golfing fan, so you'll enjoy trips to The Moors Golf Club, a state-of-the-art members club that was designed by the legendary Arthur Hills. You'll also find a great public course at Oakland Hills Golf Club, a seasonal course designed by Lucien Axtell and Stuart Dustin that is open during the spring and summer months.

You don't have to be athletic to enjoy the great outdoors, and Portage has plenty of urban getaways, thanks to a mind-boggling 17 parks within the city limits. One of the most popular is Ramona Park, a free public beach that's open from May until September. In addition, there's a nearby wooded park that's open year-round. Another winner is the Eliason Nature Reserve, a 123-acre park featuring wetlands and superb nature trails.

Portage offers the best of both worlds: a great place to work, and a great place to live. It somehow manages to juxtapose a world of beautiful parks and nature trails alongside big city amenities without losing its own identity or civic pride. With all these qualities, Portage has its own unique, appealing vibe which is why so many of its residents consider it to be a best-kept secret among urban American cities.