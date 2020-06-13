86 Apartments for rent in Portage, MI📍
With a population of 46,292 (2010 Census), Portage may seem like a bigger city than it actually is, thanks to the presence of a large number of corporate manufacturing plants within the city limits. While Portage is known as a manufacturing headquarters for Stryker (a medical equipment company), FEMA (a hydraulic valve corporation) and Pfizer pharmaceuticals, it's even more famous for its 50 miles of city biking trails and 900 acres of park space. Because of this, Portage never comes across as a concrete urban jungle; rather it's an attractive, beautifully-landscaped cosmopolitan city that still manages to maintain its links to nature. It's also less than 15 minutes away from Kalamazoo, which means you can have the best of big city life without actually having to live there.
Whether you're looking for rental houses, apartments or condos for rent in Portage, you'll have a big selection to choose from at a variety of price points, so the best thing you can do is take a scouting trip to find a location that you like. By identifying a specific area of town, your search for apartments will go much more smoothly. The good news is that Portage isn't a tourist destination, so you don't have to get on a waiting list and hope somebody moves so you can find a decent place to live. On the flip side, places for rent are always in demand, so if you find something you like, you might need to make a quick decision so that someone else won't get it. Likewise, all bills paid apartments are a dying breed and something of a rarity, but Portage is the type of city where you might actually be able to luck into this kind of a bargain, so keep your eyes open for deals.
There's no peak renter's season in Portage, unless you have a thing about moving during wintertime (and Portage does get its share of snow), so don't expect to see any seasonal fluctuation in either prices or availability.
Here are a few of the most popular residential areas in Portage:
Austin Lake: Located in southeast Portage, Austin Lake is one of the city's original settlements, dating to 1833. Today, it's a lovely residential section that's especially popular for its large, multi-level homes and lakeside cottages.
South Portage: In this area, you'll find a number of rental properties, so if you're looking for a house, condo or apartment for rent, this may be a good place to start.
Kenmure Drive: This neighborhood has a number of popular apartment complexes that offer units at a wide variety of price points.
Oakland Farms: One of the city's newer neighborhoods, Oakland Farms is a residential development offering housing lots and newly-constructed homes for sale.
Auburn Woods Trail: This is a beautiful residential area that features beautifully landscaped homes, as well as amenities such as wooded lots and ponds.
Portage is served by the City of Kalamazoo Metro Transit, called KMetro, which has an extensive bus line running throughout Kalamazoo County. If you're into statistics, you might want to know that Portage has 147 miles of local streets and 72 miles of major streets, and if you're a realist, this will probably make you decide to go out and buy a car, if you don't already have one. Even with a comprehensive bus system, it's the kind of city layout where it helps to have a car, bike or scooter.
The climate in Portage isn't particularly extreme, but the winters do get cold and you can expect around 65 inches of snow every winter. If you need to invest in winter gear, consider waiting until you move because you'll find that all the local stores are well-stocked with everything that you'll need.
Portage may not be as well known as a lot of other cities this size, but it's a virtual treasure trove of best-kept secret destinations. For example, aviation buffs are well aware that Portage boasts one of the coolest aeronautic history centers in the country, The Kalamazoo Air Zoo. Also known as the Kalamazoo Aviation History Museum, this museum/amusement park features fabulous displays of WWI fighter planes and other artifacts, and also offers unique interactive experiences such as simulations of B-17 bombing missions. Afterwards, you can go outside and enjoy a fantastic flight simulator rocket trip to Mars, as well as other great aeronautical-themed rides.
If you love to get out and about, you'll be glad to know that Portage has an active commercial district with plenty of local bars and restaurants to suit every taste. For instance, if you love pizza then you're in luck because Portage boasts one of the region's most popular pizza parlors, Erbelli's Gourmet Pizzeria. Here you'll find decadent pies with wood grilled smoked meats and artisan cheeses. If you crave more exotic fare, check out the locals' favorite Fieldstone Grill, where you can enjoy delicacies such as citrus and curry salmon cakes, cheese fondue and cheese ravioli with sausage vodka cream sauce. For classic Americana cuisine, try Logan's Roadhouse, where you can get burger platters and thick hand-cut steaks.
If you're looking for a great place to have a drink, you'll want to visit Latitude 42 Brewing Company, an unpretentious, appealing tavern featuring artisan handcrafted brews. If sports bars are more your thing, you'll enjoy Burger Town Grille & Upper Deck Sports Bar, which offers plenty of screens for sports viewing as well as great burgers.
Even though you're not quite in the big city, you can still indulge your shopaholic tendencies, because Portage is home to one of the best shopping centers in the region. The Crossroads Mall features 100 nationally-known retailers and an awesome food court. You'll also find the usual assortment of mega retailers in town, including a Wal-Mart, a Sam's Club and a Target. Prefer shopping local? Check out the downtown area, where you'll find a variety of unique locally-owned stores. There's also the downtown Farmer's Market in Commerce Plaza, where you'll be able to take home baskets of homegrown produce and flowers and even craft items.
If your idea of a good time is to chase a little ball across a yard with a bag full of sticks, then you're probably a golfing fan, so you'll enjoy trips to The Moors Golf Club, a state-of-the-art members club that was designed by the legendary Arthur Hills. You'll also find a great public course at Oakland Hills Golf Club, a seasonal course designed by Lucien Axtell and Stuart Dustin that is open during the spring and summer months.
You don't have to be athletic to enjoy the great outdoors, and Portage has plenty of urban getaways, thanks to a mind-boggling 17 parks within the city limits. One of the most popular is Ramona Park, a free public beach that's open from May until September. In addition, there's a nearby wooded park that's open year-round. Another winner is the Eliason Nature Reserve, a 123-acre park featuring wetlands and superb nature trails.
Portage offers the best of both worlds: a great place to work, and a great place to live. It somehow manages to juxtapose a world of beautiful parks and nature trails alongside big city amenities without losing its own identity or civic pride. With all these qualities, Portage has its own unique, appealing vibe which is why so many of its residents consider it to be a best-kept secret among urban American cities.