Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Grand Rapids, MI
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
46 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1476 sqft
30' FLAT SCREEN TV WHEN YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JULY 10TH. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN ON JULY 10TH. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 East Fulton
725 East Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
1483 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Heritage Hill/East Hills - 4/5 bedroom - Property Id: 306201 Available AUGUST 1 . . . currently rented! 5 bedroom (2 bedrooms are attached in the upstairs by a doorway only), 1 1/2 bath house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1124 Lyon St NE
1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036 Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
936 Crescent NE
936 Crescent Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
936 Crescent NE Available 07/24/20 936 Crescent NE - Water, Washer/Dryer included - Single family home in the heart of Midtown. Close proximity to everything Grand Rapids has to offer. Hard wood floors thoughout the main level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
421 Eastern Ave NE
421 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
AVAILABLE 6/10/2016 Northeast - Private entrance. Near bus, shopping, health services. Gas, water/sewer, electric included. Call 616-560-2895 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE67459)
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
8 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Fountain St NE Apt 4
442 Fountain Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom apartment feels like a heritage hills mansion! The ceilings are very high with giant sunny windows to match. The living room and dining room are spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 Eastern SE
753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Henry Ave SE
248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
O Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
317 Robey Place Southeast
317 Robey Place Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Eastown spacious very nicely updated three or 4 bedroom and two bathroom home. Neutral paint, hardwood and carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Upper 2 Bedroom unit with extra office on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Two bedrooms and one bathroom and an extra office or bedroom.