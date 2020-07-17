All apartments in Grand Rapids
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:04 PM

145 Deloney Avenue Southwest

145 Deloney Avenue Southwest · (616) 208-4533
Location

145 Deloney Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1436 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. On the way to the fenced backyard is a small laundry area and washer / dryer are provided. Large dining area and living room along with the full updated bathroom round out the main floor. Upstairs are all the bedrooms, the master bedroom has an attached half bathroom too. This unit does not accept Sec 8 or pets. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Available for an August 15 Move In Date. For a showing call our office or use the Rently sign up feature by using this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960241?source=marketing an appointment must be set by our office staff, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have any available units?
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
145 Deloney Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Deloney Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
