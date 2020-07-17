145 Deloney Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This three bedroom home is a few blocks from Downtown GVSU campus and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Newer floors and paint. This home features a large kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. On the way to the fenced backyard is a small laundry area and washer / dryer are provided. Large dining area and living room along with the full updated bathroom round out the main floor. Upstairs are all the bedrooms, the master bedroom has an attached half bathroom too. This unit does not accept Sec 8 or pets. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Available for an August 15 Move In Date. For a showing call our office or use the Rently sign up feature by using this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960241?source=marketing an appointment must be set by our office staff, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.