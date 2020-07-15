/
/
south haven
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM
5 Apartments for rent in South Haven, MI📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
503 Chambers St
503 Chambers Street, South Haven, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming furnished cottage for rent in South Haven, MI Updated throughout, hardwoods, granite, and stainless appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
condo
516 Williams Street, South Haven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
516 Williams St. Available 09/12/20 Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, updates throughout, garage parking, private patio, washer dryer in unit, non smoking, no pets. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Weekly summer rental.
1 of 1
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
734 Hiways Ave
734 Hiways Avenue, South Haven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Charming ranch for rent in South Haven. Home is updated throughout with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, and fireplace in family room.. 1 car garage, Short term to long term lease.
Results within 1 mile of South Haven
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
72340 Beacon Court
72340 Beacon Court, Van Buren County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
Results within 10 miles of South Haven
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7175 Wildwood Drive
7175 Wildwood Drive, Allegan County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Lake Michigan views from this newly renovated home. Kick back and relax while enjoying all 4 seasons from this open concept home with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. Must see setting and location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In South Haven, the median rent is $508 for a studio, $622 for a 1-bedroom, $774 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,054 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Haven, check out our monthly South Haven Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the South Haven area include Indiana University-South Bend, Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Haven from include Grand Rapids, South Bend, Kalamazoo, Mishawaka, and Wyoming.