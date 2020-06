Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids. Hardwood floors throughout with all brand new appliances and granite counters tops and nice fixtures. Features include a formal dining room and a bonus room in the basement that would work nice as an office or craft room. Laundry hook ups as well.



Schedule a showing TODAY.

HCV accepted

$350 cleaning fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5597134)