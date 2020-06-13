/
/
caledonia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Caledonia, MI📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
35 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Caledonia
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2086 Eaststone Dr
2086 Eaststone Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
2086 Eaststone Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home near Crystal Springs. - Available October 15th, 2019. Large Open Floor Plan; Great Room With 16' Ceilings And An Open Staircase.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6118 Campus Park Ave SE
6118 Campus Park Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This Duplex in a nice area on a cul-de-sac near kentwood High School.Close to M-6 and strip mall the and movie theater. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE223547)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.
1 of 4
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1822 sqft
Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room.
1 of 3
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.
1 of 17
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.
1 of 1
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5401 Mildred Ave SE
5401 Mildred Avenue Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Caledonia, the median rent is $712 for a studio, $872 for a 1-bedroom, $1,059 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,500 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Caledonia, check out our monthly Caledonia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Caledonia area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Caledonia from include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, Battle Creek, and Holland.