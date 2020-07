Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly dog park guest parking online portal

Welcome to Wyndham Hill, where your ideal Grand Rapids apartment is waiting. Featuring spacious and bright interiors with private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washers and dryers, as well as an amazing selection of top-tier shared amenities, Wyndham Hill is the perfect place to call home. With our incredible location just minutes from the heart of the city and surrounded by an outstanding selection of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, everything you need is always within easy reach. Discover apartment living done right at Wyndham Hill Apartments in Grand Rapids, MI.