1135 Crescent St NE

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 **Available 7/1/20** (NO SHOWINGS WILL TAKE PLACE UNTIL AFTER THE STAY HOME ORDER IS LIFTED). Call this cozy 4 bedroom brick masterpiece home! The interior has been reconstructed from the basement up. A recent remodeling replaced all the mechanicals making for incredibly low utility bills, and responsible living. The kitchen was literally torn down to the studs, and redone. New cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The contractor was sure to maintain the historical character of the home while still providing a modern feel and convenience. Located very near highway access, the medical mile and downtown Grand Rapids. Walk to Big B through the back yard for a cup of coffee! This makes for the perfect spot to call home. *Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Michigan.



(RLNE739563)