Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1135 Crescent St NE

1135 Crescent Street Northeast · (616) 437-0538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Crescent Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 **Available 7/1/20** (NO SHOWINGS WILL TAKE PLACE UNTIL AFTER THE STAY HOME ORDER IS LIFTED). Call this cozy 4 bedroom brick masterpiece home! The interior has been reconstructed from the basement up. A recent remodeling replaced all the mechanicals making for incredibly low utility bills, and responsible living. The kitchen was literally torn down to the studs, and redone. New cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The contractor was sure to maintain the historical character of the home while still providing a modern feel and convenience. Located very near highway access, the medical mile and downtown Grand Rapids. Walk to Big B through the back yard for a cup of coffee! This makes for the perfect spot to call home. *Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the State of Michigan.

(RLNE739563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Crescent St NE have any available units?
1135 Crescent St NE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Crescent St NE have?
Some of 1135 Crescent St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Crescent St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Crescent St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Crescent St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Crescent St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Crescent St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Crescent St NE does offer parking.
Does 1135 Crescent St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Crescent St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Crescent St NE have a pool?
No, 1135 Crescent St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Crescent St NE have accessible units?
No, 1135 Crescent St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Crescent St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Crescent St NE has units with dishwashers.
