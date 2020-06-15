110 Indiana Ave. NW

Amenities

Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation. One bath with tub and air conditioning, cable and Internet. Full basement with washer/dryer hook-up provided. Four to 6 parking spots and close to bus route for downtown venues. The YMCA, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley downtown campus, restaurants, John Ball Park Zoo, DeVos Hall, Van Andel Arena all within walking distance. Call 616-443-2229 for a personal showing by Germicand Inc. Rent $1995/mo.



