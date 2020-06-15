All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 110 Indiana Ave. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
110 Indiana Ave. NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

110 Indiana Ave. NW

110 Indiana Avenue Northwest · (616) 443-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
SWAN
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 Indiana Ave. NW · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation. One bath with tub and air conditioning, cable and Internet. Full basement with washer/dryer hook-up provided. Four to 6 parking spots and close to bus route for downtown venues. The YMCA, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley downtown campus, restaurants, John Ball Park Zoo, DeVos Hall, Van Andel Arena all within walking distance. Call 616-443-2229 for a personal showing by Germicand Inc. Rent $1995/mo.

(RLNE4460170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have any available units?
110 Indiana Ave. NW has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have?
Some of 110 Indiana Ave. NW's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Indiana Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
110 Indiana Ave. NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Indiana Ave. NW pet-friendly?
No, 110 Indiana Ave. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 110 Indiana Ave. NW does offer parking.
Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Indiana Ave. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 110 Indiana Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 110 Indiana Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Indiana Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Indiana Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 Indiana Ave. NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity